MATT RESNICK
An altercation negatively impacting multiple USD 413 students was the subject of a district press release Saturday morning.
Few details were revealed, with the press release confirming that the incident took place Friday at Chanute High School and involved several CHS students.
The opening statement sought to blunt any fallout pertaining to the emergence of video of the altercation on social media.
“We wish to address a video you may have seen on social media involving Chanute High School students, and the obvious concerns which accompany the situation,” read Superintendent Kellen Adams’ statement.
The short video, which has since been taken off social media, showed a female student being shoved hard into a cabinet by a male student. At least one other male student was also involved. Additional events related to the altercation were not seen in the video, according to Adams.
“It seems as though events transpired before and during this altercation which are entirely missing from the video, thereby not giving the viewer the totality of the situation,” Adams said.
Appropriate disciplinary measures have already been handed down to the students involved, he said.
“USD 413 firmly believes in maintaining a safe learning environment and therefore does not take situations such as this lightly,” Adams said. “We wish to make it very clear that the video does not represent a learning environment our district condones or tolerates.”
