Formal charges of involuntary manslaughter were filed Thursday evening against a Coffeyville man who allegedly shot a Chanute teenager.
The Montgomery County Attorney’s Office filed charges of felony reckless involuntary manslaughter against Treyvin Xavier Hayes Smith, 19, Coffeyville, in the March 13 death of Nasha Gregory, 15, Chanute.
Hayes Smith also faces felony aggravated endangering a child and misdemeanor contributing to the misconduct of a child and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Reckless involuntary manslaughter carries a prison term of 31 to 136 months and a fine of up to $300,000. Hayes Smith is scheduled for a first appearance in court Thursday.
The charges allege Hayes Smith obstructed, resisted or opposed Coffeyville Detective Jason Kastler in the incident.
MaKinzy Steeves, 20, also faces charges in connection to the incident.
Formal charges against Steeves are felony aggravated child endangerment and misdemeanor contributing to a child’s misconduct and interference with a law enforcement officer.
The felony count carries penalties of five to 17 months in prison and a fine of up to $100,000. The charge of contributing to a child’s misconduct alleges that Steeves provided alcohol to Gregory, and the interference charge alleges falsely reporting a crime. Steeves will make a first appearance Tuesday.
Both are being held in the Montgomery County jail. Hayes Smith’s bond is $100,000 and Steeves’ is $50,000.
The official charges in the 14th Judicial District court were filed after press time Thursday. Before press time, law enforcement recommended a primary charge of 2nd degree murder against Hayes Smith, which was listed on the Montgomery County Jail website.
