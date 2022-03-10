GREG LOWER
The Chanute Recreation Commission discussed Wednesday evening whether to renegotiate the rec center and ballfield lease agreement with the city of Chanute.
CRC Director Monica Colborn’s presentation focused on the revenue and cost of the ballfield programs and proposed a different rent when the current agreement renews May 31. The agreement will automatically renew for a year unless either the CRC or city want to make changes.
“We’ve had a year to look at it,” Colborn said.
Chanute city commissioner Phil Chaney attended the discussion as city liaison. CRC members asked if the city could provide figures for its cost on ballfield maintenance.
Chaney said the city needs to look at the agreement every year.
The CRC currently pays $4,350 per month to the city, which Colborn said is almost equal to a mill in property tax. The monthly payment includes $2,500 for utilities, which is close to the actual average bill. The CRC pays $1,000 a month rent for the rec center, which goes into a building fund and can be used for expenses like air conditioning repairs. The current fund is up to $128,000.
The CRC pays $850 per month for the ballfield complex at Santa Fe Park. The seven fields are currently being renovated with a partnership with the Chanute school district.
Participants in youth softball and baseball pay a $25 participation fee and during 2021, the two programs had 266 participants. After expenses for equipment, referees and field preparation, the two programs together came out $39 ahead – not including the field rental.
Colborn said she wants to keep participation fees low enough that more youth can play, but some families already have to limit each child to one sport. Adding in the ballfield rental would increase the participation fee by $64.
Colborn proposed an annual rent of $1,500 for the ballfields and use of the turf fields for three months.
The CRC has increased participation fees for some adult programs.
The CRC also has maintenance and preparation costs on the baseball field at Katy Park, which the American Legion teams use. Although the historic Lindblad Stadium has sentimental support, the teams played some games last season on the renovated turf fields at Santa Fe. The field at Katy often floods after heavy rain and cannot be used.
Until the building fund was explained, board member Betsy Olson said she was concerned about the rent the CRC pays to the city. The rec center building is the former high school that the district sold to the city for a nominal cost.
The CRC will continue the discussion at its April 13 meeting.
The board also reviewed the strategic plan for future projects, as well as accomplishments over the past year.
Colborn said the plan is a living document and it is reviewed each year. The goals include increasing participation by 10 percent each year.
She also wants to look into bleacher renovation for the summer of 2023 and sound baffles for the commons area. Plans call for resealing the main gymnasium floor the last week of May and the small gym during the summer of 2023.
During 2021, the rec center installed surveillance cameras throughout the building, a gym divider curtain, and four electronic basketball goal height adjusters. The rec center constructed an office and front desk office, four-foot walls and counter space for new front desk and concessions, and moved the sports director’s office to the front desk. The fitness center opened to the public in November.
At the Lakeview Sports Complex, the CRC leveled and reseeded three soccer fields, painted metal goals, replaced nets, and developed an additional field for first and second grade. The CRC relocated two disc golf tee pads to allow space for the new soccer field and installed a player donation box, added chain-link fence to t-ball backstops and resurfaced walking paths through the Pathways grant project.
To improve marketing, the CRC bought new metal signage and partnered with the school district, city, Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Chanute for advertising. The Halloween Carnival was developed as a new Family Fun Night.
In other business, the board adopted a sexual abuse and molestation prevention policy.
The CRC did not have a policy until an insurance provider requested a copy, Colborn said. The policy adopted Wednesday was recommended by the provider and will be included in staff handbooks.
