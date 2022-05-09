CCA mural

Three senior and two freshman art students at Chanute Christian Academy completed this mural Monday for the school’s science classroom. From left, seniors Kaleb Bradford, Alea Brooks and Olivia Daugharthy, and freshmen Eva Daugharthy and Reahnna Brooks.                                                         

 Greg Lower | Tribune

GREG LOWER

greg@chanute.com

A group of art students at Chanute Christian Academy left something behind for future classes Monday.

Three seniors and two freshmen completed a multi-media mural in the school’s science classroom. The project started last spring when former science teacher Erin Bilby asked Olivia Daugharthy and Alea Brooks to paint a quotation on the wall, and it grew from there.

Bilby gave them a choice of three quotations, and they selected one from French biologist Louis Pasteur: “A little science estranges man from God, but much science leads them back to Him.”

Daugharthy said the other two quotes were more familiar, but the Pasteur quotation was different.

“But still had the intent of science pointing to God,” she said.

They worked out the fonts and letter design on paper, and art instructor Betsy Olson brought in senior Kaleb Bradford and freshmen Reahnna Brooks and Eva Daugharthy. Olivia became the project manager.

“Olivia needed a challenge,” Olson said, adding that Alea and Kaleb both had a keen eye for detail. “Those freshman girls are totally ready to take risks.” 

They began painting the wall around Christmas and then other visual elements emerged. Most of the mural is hand-painted with brushes, but the image of the galaxy and planets is in graffiti-style spray paint.

“We did make a mess,” Reahnna said.

To prevent the work becoming too toxic, they hung plastic sheets from the ceiling and had fans going in the window.

Kaleb has an interest in astronomy, Olson said, and he experimented with pastels before doing the planet Jupiter.

Olivia said the project was a good team-building experience. Since the two freshmen are younger sisters of the seniors, part of the teamwork was built in, Olson said.

It takes the work to another level when a teacher asks students to create projects to display at school.

The freshmen have talked about clay statues as another way to leave a lasting gift to the school.

“I have some ideas for them,” Olson said.

