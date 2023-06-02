As Abraham Lincoln once said, “Don’t believe everything you read on the Internet just because there’s a picture with a quote next to it.
“The trouble with quotes on the Internet is that you never know if they are genuine.”
The same way that people can be fooled by phone calls from “grandchildren” who desperately need cash, they also must beware of false statement online that start out innocent.
A recent online website displayed a sponsored link with the headline “Chanute Man Calls Cops Due to Neighbor’s Mailbox.” Another headline read “Chanute College Named Worst College in U.S.”
The president of Neosho County Community College in Chanute begs to differ.
Dr. Brian Inbody compares it to a headline “Bigfoot Spotted Outside of Iola.”
“Both things are on the same level of credibility,” he said.
College officials continually assess student outcomes, which rank NCCC in the top 5 percent and sometimes top 1 percent of the nation, Inbody said.
“Just because you see it on the Internet does not make it true,” he said. “We have data to prove what we’re saying.”
Inbody has degrees in news and public affairs from Oklahoma State University, and hopes people will get their information from credible sources.
“I trust my fellow Neosho Countians,” he said.
Unfortunately, the gravitas of Walter Cronkite or Chet Huntley and David Brinkley has been replaced by clickbait, echo chambers and “Don’t say anything that conflicts with my world view.”
Clickbait can hook a reader’s interest, for example with a promise that a hometown restaurant or steakhouse is ranked the best cheeseburger. The link goes to a site where the reader must scroll past many advertisements and accounts of legitimate cheeseburgers, without ever getting to one that mentions Chanute.
The website receives payment for the number of views, even if the advertisements do not generate additional business.
There is no doubt the sites can cause damage, Inbody said.
“In government, if you’re explaining, you’re losing,” he said. “That’s time that could have been spent advancing.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.