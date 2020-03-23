Parents need to make an appointment
Following an executive order from Gov. Laura Kelly, USD 413 will give parents of children in the district a 10-minute window for their children to pick up their belongings and materials at each school building, starting as early as today.
The 10 minutes will include the moment the student or parent is met by a staff attendant to retrieve belongings from lockers and classrooms until the time they walk out of the door.
None of the schools in the district will pack anything beforehand, so the child or parent will be allowed to gather all belongings.
USD 413 wants to be as diligent as possible regarding the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Kansas Department of Health and Environment for appropriate social distancing measures to take place.
Parents of students at Chanute High School are asked to call the school office starting today at (620) 432-2510 to set an appointment. Time slots will be available from 7-11 am and 1-4 pm.
Parents and students will be assigned to enter either the North, South or West entrance. Someone from the school will be waiting near the door they need to enter to pick up their belongings.
For Royster Middle School, parents are asked to call the RMS office at (620) 432-2520. Times will begin on Wednesday, March 25, through April 3, beginning at 7 am and ending at 5 pm. Entry will be assigned to either the main entrance at the South door, or the West door where bus drop-offs take place. RMS students must be accompanied by a parent.
For Chanute Elementary School students, parents are asked to pick a time slot from March 25 to April 3. Parents can pick up their children’s belongings beginning at 8 am and ending at 4:30 pm. To schedule a time slot, call (620) 432-2530.
