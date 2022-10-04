GREG LOWER
Royster Middle School scored in the top half of the state in Testapalooza results.
Eighth grade students who will graduate in 2026 scored above the state median in state assessment tests for English Language Arts, math and science last year, RMS Principal Don Epps told members of the USD 413 Board of Education Monday evening.
Five years ago, RMS scored above the median in one of the seven assessment tests.
The seventh-grade Class of 2027 and the sixth-grade Class of 2028 also scored above the median in ELA/Reading, but were below in math. Only the eighth grade tests in science.
Eighth grade science also showed a 12-point median improvement from the 2021 state assessments, Epps said, and scored 11 points higher than the state median for ELA.
More eighth graders cleared the second level than the state average in all three tests. Royster had 69 percent of eighth graders clear the second level in ELA, 55 percent in math, and 56 percent in science compared to 65 for the state in ELA, 52 percent in math, and 49 percent in science. At 65 percent, seventh graders edged 64 percent for the state in clearing the second level of ELA, but Royster was behind the state percentages for sixth graders and seventh grade math.
Out of four levels, Level 2 is a basic ability to understand the subject, while Level 1 is a limited ability to understand.
In other business at the meeting, Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester presented data on post-secondary results for 2020, the most recent year available.
The data showed 94.7 percent of Chanute students graduated, ahead of the percentage for the state. Of those who did, 57.5 percent successfully received certification in industry or a trade or earned a degree.
Those figures do not include graduates who entered the military. Koester said the system is not perfect, because if a college does not report degrees earned by Chanute graduates, they are not counted as successful.
Board members approved the purchase of a Dodge Charger for $23,850 from the Kansas Highway Patrol for the district’s campus police School Resource Officer. They also approved the purchase of a six-passenger 2023 transit wagon from Mike Carpino Ford in Pittsburg for $34,620. The vehicle will transport staff for professional development or around town, and smaller sports teams like tennis and golf.
The SRO vehicle will come from the 2022 fiscal budget year and the wagon from 2023.
The board accepted the retirement of custodian Gary Grubb, nurse Katherine Martin, and teacher Teresa Taylor. They approved the employment of nurse assistant Randi Chard, credit recovery aide Connie Cooper, school suspension aide Kyle Gregg, teacher aides Chelsea Jesseph and Brookyn Shields, 3-5 ALC Supervisor Austin Robinson, Charlotte Chase and James Fitzer for transportation, and Christa McGinnes and Courtnee Edwards for food service. They also approved the transfer of Steve Slane from district courier/food service to teacher.
