Chanute USD 413 continues with just one red category, and a green overall rating from the Gating Criteria Committee for the week beginning Dec. 7.
Districtwide, USD 413’s absentee rate remained at 92 percent, meaning eight percent of students are currently missing time in the classroom, receiving a green rating.
The two-week Neosho County positive case rate dropped slightly from 12.2 percent to 12.15 percent, with 95 out of 782 COVID-19 tests given resulting in positive cases. This number remained orange.
USD 413 continued in the red category for the two-week Neosho County Cumulative incidence rate, with 141 new cases reported by the Neosho County Health Department in the last two weeks. Trend in Neosho County Incidence Rate (decreasing) moved from yellow to green. The district continued with a green rating for local/referring hospital capacity, with 36 percent of beds in intensive care units still available.
For the latest period Nov. 21-27, the Neosho County Health Department reported positive numbers at Chanute High School of one student and one staff; Royster Middle School, one student and one staff; Chanute Elementary School, two students and one staff; Lincoln Early Learning Center, zero; and Support Operations Center, zero.
Indivduals who test positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to return to school for at least 10 days.
The grand total of cases in the district is 108 – 39 at Royster Middle School, 24 at Chanute High School, 26 at Chanute Elementary School, and four at Lincoln Early Learning Center. Confirmed current cases are 15 staff and 93 students. Close contact total is 61, with 26 at Royster Middle School, 16 at Chanute Elementary School, 12 at Chanute High School, three at Lincoln Early Learning Center and four staff.
The committee, which consists of members from the Neosho County Health Department, Neosho Memorial Regional Hospital and administrators from USD 413, will meet again next Wednesday.
