GREG LOWER
A local couple borrowed a page from the book “I Married Adventure” by having an adventure of their own on their anniversary.
Jay and Roxanne Witt returned Monday from a trip to Florida that began with the gala auction to support the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum.
The Witts made the winning bid at the October auction for a ride aboard a plane the Johnsons used on their adventures.
The Johnsons used two Sikorsky amphibious planes during their 1933-34 Flying Safari. One was a single-engine S-39 named the Spirit of Africa with a giraffe-spotted paint scheme, which they also used for the 1935-36 Borneo expedition.
An S-39, built in 1931, is part of Kermit Weeks’ Fantasy of Flight collection in central Florida, where the Witts took a 1 1/2-hour ride Saturday.
“Roxanne and I wanted to support the Safari Museum,” Jay said, but the actual trip was more spectacular than just a plane ride.
Roxanne said she bid on cakes at the auction, while Jay was more of the plane enthusiast. Thursday was their fifth wedding anniversary.
They left from Kansas City on Thursday and met Weeks on Saturday. After introductions, they got a guided tour of Weeks’ collection of about 150 pre-World War II aircraft, most of which is in flying condition.
“He had some amazing ones,” Jay said. It took two to three hours to see the collection before Weeks rolled out the Spirit of Africa onto one of two grass runways, the type the vintage collection was built to use.
“For S-39, the grass runway was perfect,” Jay said.
The airplane uses a stick control and after a short time in the air, Weeks turned it over to Jay.
“He just let go and wished me luck,” Jay said. He followed Weeks’ direction before Weeks took back over for a water landing on a nearby lake.
“That was a spectacular experience,” Jay said, noting that the landing was unparalleled and so smooth he could not tell when the plane touched down.
He said the plane’s design was amazing.
“Igor Sikorsky was just a genius,” Jay said about the plane’s creator.
The Johnsons also used a Sikorsky S-38, a twin-engine amphibious plane with a zebra-striped paint job named Osa’s Ark for the 1933-34 trip. Weeks’
S-38 was undergoing an overhaul in Owatonna, Minn., where it was originally restored.
Roxanne said she spotted an alligator from the air before they touched down. After cruising around on the lake, Weeks lifted off and gave the controls back to Jay.
Jay said he thought the instructions about seeing elephants from the Spirit of Africa was meant as a joke. He knew the Johnsons saw elephants from the plane in Africa, but could not imagine he’d see them in Florida.
As it happened, the Barnum and Bailey Circus has retired its performing elephants to a nearby farm in Florida.
“We did see elephants,” Jay said.
Roxanne said it was the first time she had flown in a small aircraft, which she compared to riding a roller coaster. She is more used to commercial aircraft.
“I like flying in nice, straight lines,” she said, but she still felt safe in the 90-year-old plane.
She had also never been to Florida before. The Witts added visits to St. Augustine and St. Petersburg to the trip and saw Roxanne’s great-aunt and uncle.
Jay said the Spirit of Africa was much more spacious than a modern aircraft with ornate woodwork.
“It had attention to detail,” he said. “There was a real craftsmanship.”
The overall trip to Fantasy of Flight was 5 1/2 hours with 32 minutes logged airtime.
“Just inspires the heart,” Jay said. “We had ourselves just a fantastic time.”
“It was definitely a great time,” Roxanne said.
Weeks is currently developing a virtual-reality ride with passengers experiencing flight over east Africa in the Spirit of Africa.
Jay said he may have set the bar too high.
“What do we do for our 10th anniversary?” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.