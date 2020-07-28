GREG LOWER
Neosho County has regained many of the jobs lost from the coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown, and sales tax collections continue to climb.
The Kansas Department of Revenue released sales tax figures Monday reflecting business done during the month of June. The Kansas Department of Labor released figures July 17 on unemployment for the same month, which marked the start of the Kansas economic reopening.
Chanute’s sales tax collection was up 2 percent from a year ago. The Neosho County sales tax collection was up 9 percent from the same month in 2019.
Chanute collected $198,725 from business during June, an increase of $3,957 from the previous year. The distribution from May business had an increase of 12 percent from the same month a year earlier.
Neosho County’s sales tax totaled $360,838, an increase of $29,796. In May, sales tax collections were up 25.3 percent year over year.
Thayer reported an 18.1 percent increase to $5,221, and Erie showed a 4.1 percent increase, up to a nearly-even $12,000 total. Humboldt saw an increase of 4.0 percent and St. Paul had a 2.1 percent increase.
Chanute finished the fiscal year, July 1 to June 30, with a total of $2.18 million in sales tax revenue, above 2018-19 by $27,000 for a 1.7 percent increase. Neosho County’s total fiscal year sales tax revenue was $4.037 million, compared to $3.443 million last year.
Neosho County has regained nearly 300 of the jobs it lost from the coronavirus shutdown, but is still not where it was a year ago or the month before the outbreak.
Preliminary figures showed 5,754 jobs in June in Neosho County, up from 5,455 reported in April, the first full month of the shutdown.
The shutdown began in mid-March, when the county had 5,947 jobs. In June 2019, Neosho County had 5,913 people working.
The June preliminary report showed 7.6 percent unemployment, down from 9.0 percent in May and 10.1 percent in April. There were 470 people
out of work in Neosho County in June.
A year ago, Neosho County had 334 people out of work (5.3 percent unemployment).
When the shutdown hit in mid-March, the number of jobs decreased the following month by 492 while the number of people unemployed rose by 338.
During the week of June 1 to 7, Kansas had the fewest number of new coronavirus cases since its previous peak with 670 new cases in the week. When the state entered Phase 3 of the reopening plan on June 8, the total Kansas cases since the outbreak began was 10,796. Neosho County had two cases prior to June 2 and five cases June 12.
On Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported the current total of 26,172 cases with 1,063 added since the previous Friday. The number of deaths totaled 335, including nine new deaths.
Tuesday, the Neosho County Health Department reported 49 total cases with one still active. KDHE reported three people hospitalized and 826 negative tests in Neosho County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.