The pieces are in place for a long-discussed overhaul of the USD 413 summer school program.
The blueprint would afford greater flexibility for teachers and students, with themed units replacing a straightforward four-week program.
Those units would differ on a weekly basis, offering students a hands-on, interactive learning experience. The new format also calls for an uptick in field trips.
After a few obstacles, Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester and Director of Summer Learning Tayrn Sigler were unable to make all the tweaks they were initially aiming for. The program, however, will still offer a fresh look.
“What we ended up doing was creating a three-week session in June that’s kind of an extension of our after-school program,” said Koester.
The district’s summer learning program has previously been four weeks in length, going from 8 am to noon. The initial plan looked to expand the hours from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., but they eventually settled on 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Koester noted that the three-week July session will have a more traditional look.
“We kind of ended up with a hybrid,” Koester said of incorporating the new with the old.
He touted the model as a path to enhancing student involvement.
“We want to provide more experiences and hands-on learning for kids, instead of them just sitting in class in the more traditional summer school setting,” he said. “They can look forward to experiencing things outside the normal classroom.”
While the first session is geared primarily towards elementary students, it is a K-8 program. Summer school for high school students is geared toward credit recovery.
“I think it will be mostly elementary kids that take advantage of the first three weeks,” Koester said of the June 5-22 session. The second session runs from July 10-27. Classes will take place Monday through Thursday at Chanute Elementary School.
Teachers should also be excited about the change, he said.
“In a lot of ways it frees them up to be more creative in what they do,” said Koester, a former elementary school teacher. “They won’t have to be as focused on what the student is learning from objective to objective. Our goal continues to be for them to learn – it’s just in a different format.”
Using after-school headcount as a barometer, Koester estimated that summer school enrollment will be in the 60 to 70 range.
“I would really like to see us get closer to 100 kids in the program, but don’t know if that’s realistic or not,” he said.
Outgoing Superintendent Kellen Adams previously told The Tribune that he envisioned the new format being “more exciting” than traditional summer school. Additionally, he said that overall loss of learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic allowed the district to “reimagine what summer learning could look like.”
Summer lunch program
The district will again offer a free summer lunch program, which also runs Monday through Thursday. While the logistics are not quite in place, Koester believes hot meals will be served during the same time frame as both summer school sessions in June and July.
The meals will be served at CES, with sack lunch curbside pickup at several other locations. In past years, locations have included the former Save-A-lot parking lot and Cherry Street Youth Center. The district has also set up shop at venues where large gatherings of people or events are being held.
Meals are free for children ages 1-18 and available for purchase for adults. Due to a change in federal regulations, children must be present to receive a meal.
The Summer Food Service Program is a federally-funded and state-administered program. USDA reimburses program operators who serve no-cost, healthy meals and snacks to children and teens in low-income areas.
Koester mentioned an added bonus of the program.
“For the last couple of years, and including this year, we will put tomorrow’s breakfast in with today’s lunch,” he said. “So they’ll actually get lunch and breakfast in one.”
Koester said that district personnel will be careful that they don’t provide meals to the same person at more than one location on the same day. Since ID is not required, the only way to monitor that is through facial recognition.
“Outside of that, they don’t have to live in Chanute or be a USD 413 student,” Koester said. “It could be cousins from Oregon that are in town, and as long as they meet the age guidelines, they’re eligible.”
Koester said the program is beneficial for all involved.
“It’s an opportunity for us as a school district to support kids around town, and some of them obviously need that support,” he said. “So anything we can do to ensure food security for people is a good thing.”
Koester added that since it’s government-sponsored, local taxpayers do not have to foot the bill.
“We get to do some good at no cost to the school district or the taxpayer,” he said.
