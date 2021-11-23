GREG LOWER
The Chanute Land Bank distributed the remainder of its Chanute Housing Improvement Program funding at Tuesday morning’s meeting.
Kim Ewert, director of programming for the land bank, said the agency has distributed $148,000 in Moderate Income Housing funds and recommended providing the remaining $2,000 to an existing project. The board allocated it to Randall and Suzanne Ellis, who previously received $5,000 to renovate a one-bedroom, one-bath, 483-square foot house at 220 S. Wilson.
Ewert said giving the funds to an existing project would avoid putting another project under MIH guidelines. Of two other projects that received lower amounts of funds, one is already completed and the other is fully funded.
Ewert also updated the board on the sale of the land bank’s house at 909 N. Garfield. Chanute city commissioners approved a Neighborhood Revitalization Program application for the property Monday evening.
Kellen Adams purchased the house for $15,000 as KJA Enterprises LLC and will use it as a rental property. The land bank spent $9,000 in initial improvements and further renovation is estimated at $43,000.
Ewert said the land bank now has more than $16,000 in funds.
The only remaining property in the land bank is the 1899 Masonic Lodge building in the 100 block of west Main, also known as the Lisman building.
Chanute City Manager Todd Newman told commissioners Monday evening that Matt Godinez with the Chanute Regional Development Authority would provide an update on that building at the Dec. 13 meeting.
