GREG LOWER
The Downtown Revitalization Committee is officially on hiatus until February, but members met Tuesday to brainstorm events to draw visitors.
Members met at the Neosho County Community College student union and reviewed activities at the post-pandemic Artist Alley in the fall and Safari Family Fun Day in the spring.
The goal is to increase family-oriented activities downtown, although Tuesday’s discussion did not specify a time for a third event.
Fiesta organizers have expressed a desire for a Cinco de Mayo (May 5) event. Safari Family Fun Day is usually held the last Saturday in April, which is April 30 in 2022.
Members also discussed the possibility of having someone rappel down the Tioga Hotel or other downtown building, or possible music entertainment.
They talked about the need to move visitors between activities at the downtown railroad crossing and locations further east like the pavilion, Howard’s auto museum or the Main-Lincoln intersection.
Chamber of Commerce Director Jane Brophy said Safari Family Fun Day does not have a targeted age group or demographic. Although there have been pre- teen activities, the event has not really hit the teen demographic.
