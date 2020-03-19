ERIC SPRUILL
Neighbor2Neighbor, a gift to the community, has stepped up as a volunteer group in these difficult times.
During pantry hours at First Baptist Church, those in need are asked to stay in their cars and boxes of food will be brought to them. Those with senior citizens or children at home should report that.
No one will come into the building and the door will be locked.
Pantry hours are every Thursday from 5 to 6 pm, and on the first and last Saturday of the month from 11 am to noon.
Lisa Chauncey, N2N volunteer, noted a concern about seniors living in longterm care facilities, since they are unable to receive visitors for the foreseeable future.
“How lonely must that be for them?” she asked.
She said they will be sending cards, letters, children’s drawings, as well as cookies and flowers to the nursing homes beginning this week.
“Please feel free to get an inexpensive box of cards (Springish, hopefully), write an uplifting message to the residents in each, and bring them to the pantry. We will deliver them all together,” she said.
They are also requesting packages of cookies without nuts for the residents — only packaged cookies. Plans are to take a bunch of flowers to each facility as well.
“Please help us show these folks they are loved and have not been forgotten,” Chauncey said.
This week the group was handing out snack packs for students who are home for Spring break.
They also gave them to senior citizens living at home.
“Seniors are kind of the hidden hungry, because they are not out and about with the rest of us,” Chauncey said.
“We have made connections in a couple of places in the community, so if there is a senior who is food-insecure, we can actually go out and take the bags to them.”
Over the summer, the group will be distributing two free meals per month at Safari West.
Neighbor2Neighbor accepts donations. For information, call Chauncey at 212-4079.
CPD to deliver
groceries
The Chanute Police Department is teaming with G&W Foods and Walmart stores in an effort to help the elderly and the handicapped in getting groceries delivered in the city limits.
“We are stepping up in the community so they may limit any health risks that they may have by going out in the weather and environment,” a release said.
Individuals should call either G&W Foods or Walmart and place an order and pay for their groceries. These stores will then call CPD about the delivery.
Based on availability and time allowed, officers will leave the groceries on the porch, deck or by the door. They will ring the doorbell and/or knock on the door .
Officers won’t be having direct contact with anyone at the residences and will not be able to assist with carrying the groceries in.
