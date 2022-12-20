Kansas State Wildcat fans had the chance to get an up-close look at the college’s recently-earned Big 12 Championship trophy during Saturday’s fan event at Bank of Commerce. K-State mascot Willie the Wildcat was expected to attend, but was unavailable.

See other photos from the championship trophy event here: https://kansasnewspapers.smugmug.com/Wildcat-fan-event-/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments