MATT RESNICK
SILVER LAKE —The Chanute High School debate duo of Hannah Furrow and Andrew Woods captured the Kansas Class 4A two-speaker debate championship Saturday in Silver Lake.
Furrow and Woods won four matches in the preliminary rounds, and despite a pair of losses, advanced to the elimination round. They swept past two different Paola High School teams in the quarterfinals and semifinals. In the title match, they edged McPherson High by a 2-1 decision.
Both Furrow, a junior, and Woods, a sophomore, are in only their second year of high school debate competition, making their feat even more impressive.
“It’s pretty unexpected for a team of second-year competitors to come out and win the state championship,” Woods said.
While unexpected, Woods said his expectations were high coming into the season, as he and Furrow looked to build off a sparkling 2020-21 debate season.
“Last year, both me and Hannah were pretty exceptional, in my opinion, compared to our peers,” Woods said. “So being partnered with her made me very optimistic going into the season, but I didn’t quite think we would accomplish all of the things that we have.”
Woods said that he and Furrow complement each other perfectly on the debate floor, noting that Furrow is more surgical with her precision on debate topics.
“We contrast heavily in our speaking styles,” Woods said. “While she’s more slow and methodical and goes over her points one by one, I tend to be louder and faster. And we also complement each other on our personalities. She’s a more responsible person, while I’m extremely ambitious and very competitive.”
Woods added that Furrow exudes positivity and support.
“Not only that, but she really keeps me in line,” he said. “A lot of the time I can get disorganized and, quite frankly, a little bit egotistical. But she keeps me going.”
Furrow concurred with Woods’ assessment of the partnership.
“It’s been a very interesting dynamic,” she said. “I’m the more organized and serious person, and he brings the fun factor to debate. And we’re also very hard-working people. So I think it’s nice to have found someone who matches my commitment to debate.”
Furrow added that as their friendship evolved, so did their bond as debate partners.
Overcoming adversity
Woods said he and Furrow were feeling glum after dropping their final match in the preliminary round of competition Friday.
Upon returning the following day, they dropped another contest, but rebounded with a win that ultimately propelled them to a quarterfinal elimination matchup with Paola.
Furrow said that she and Woods felt anxious heading into the quarterfinal clash, but calmed down with the realization that they had done all the prep work they could on the topic of protection of water resources in the United States.
“We were down on ourselves, but after the quarterfinal round (victory over Paola), we got our spirits back up,” Woods said.
Furrow said she and Woods could sense the momentum after emerging victorious in the quarterfinal round.
“It hit me that we’re actually here and we have a good chance of winning this,” she said. “Before that, I was still on the fence, but after advancing from the quarterfinals, I was like ‘Yeah, we got this in the bag if we just keep doing what we’re doing.’”
Coming off a 3-0 victory over Paola in the quarterfinals, they then dispatched Paola’s other squad in the semifinals, 3-0. The championship match against a strong McPherson team was close, with the judges rendering a 2-1 decision in favor of Woods and Furrow.
A self-described pessimist, Furrow was somewhat concerned they would not come out on top.
“(McPherson) was extraordinary,” she said.
Woods and Furrow spent the week leading up to the showcase event fine-tuning their arguments.
“Half the battle in debate is organizing your speeches and making sure they flow well,” she said. “You want to sound like a very presentable speaker. So not only do you want to have good arguments, but you want to present them and execute them very well at the same time.”
Woods was pleased with the final product he and Furrow delivered in Silver Lake. The state champion duo concluded their two-speaker debate campaign with a very good 31-7 record.
“Throughout the season, we have done hours and hours of work on our cases and arguments,” Woods said.
Furrow said she looks forward to again partnering with Woods for the 2022-23 debate season, as they seek to defend their title.
“We’re definitely going to be partners next year,” she said. “And we’re going to take first place at every single tournament we go to, no doubt about it.”
Perhaps the state win has begun to assuage her pessimism.
