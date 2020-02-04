Tribune staff
Who would have figured when Sunday’s temperatures broke into the 70s that weather could be a factor for Thursday’s 38th Operation Soupline? However, unless an ice storm develops, the fundraiser event is a go.
“We’re going for it, unless it turns off icy,” said Janice Weeks, Soupline coordinator.
Soup, pie and drink will be served 11 am to 7 pm Thursday at Masonic Hall, 102 N. Highland, for $6. Eat-in and carryout are options.
A postponement creates issues such as arrangements for perishable food and milk storage. Also, all of the churches and volunteers would have to be notified.
In 2019, the Soupline was postponed for just the second time. Fortunately the one-week delay didn’t affect turnout and monies raised. $22,000 profit was donate to the Alliance of Churches for Christian Living utility fund.
The event was postponed for the first time in 2011.
“Monday, we all were informed that a storm of the century was on its way,” said Gary Maxwell at the time.
The bottom line is safety.
“It was important to consider the safety of our volunteers and the people coming to the Soupline,” Weeks said.
Martha McCoy, pie chairman, said she is happy with the response for pies for this week’s event.
“We can always use more sugar free pies,” McCoy said. On Thursday, whole pies will be sold for $12 beginning at noon.
To make a contribution, make check payable to “Operation Soupline” and mail it to Operation Soupline, PO Box 61, Chanute, KS 66720.
