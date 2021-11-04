The Georgia man arrested in Chanute on Wednesday was found hiding in his sister’s house in the 200 block of East 9th Street. Adrian Darnyell Weston, 41, Madison, Ga., was wanted for the Jan. 23, 2021, shooting death of Alex “Moo Moo” Tolbert. He was arrested by members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Chanute Police Department without incident around 5 pm.
Capt. Brandon Sellers, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, said Morgan County officials will seek to extradite Weston back to Madison. Weston will either have an extradition hearing in Kansas or could waive the hearing. If extradition is approved, deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office will fly to Kansas and return with Weston, Sellers said.
According to Det. Wes Thompson, Weston is wanted in the brutal shooting death of Tolbert, 33. Tolbert was found shot 14 times with a .22 caliber weapon, Thompson said, in room 152 at the Budget Inn.
Two days after the shooting, Thompson said, the Georgia Bureau Of Investigation (GBI) issued arrest warrants against Weston on charges of murder, felony murder and aggravated assault. On March 1, Weston was indicted on the same charges by a Morgan County Grand Jury.
Sellers said members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force had the house in Chanute under surveillance and visually observed Weston. Agents and officers converged on the house and made the arrest.
“He didn’t give them any resistance,” Sellers said.
Weston’s arrest comes after the Madison Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, GBI and US Marshals Fugitive Task Force spent countless hours locally attempting to find the suspect.
“We spent weeks on the ground in Morgan County and Oxford looking for him,” said Sellers. “I think he got out of town pretty quick and was being hidden by family members.”
Sellers said no charges against Weston’s sister are expected.
