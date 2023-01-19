MATT RESNICK
ERIE —Neosho County Treasurer Sydney Ball provided an update on excess funds with idle cash balances Tuesday, informing commissioners that she has successfully closed out 10 accounts totaling $35,800.
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen had previously pressed for answers as to why more than two dozen funds showed remaining balances of varying amounts.
In August, Klaassen was concerned by responses provided by Emergency Management Director Melanie Kent-Culp in relation to a remaining balance of $4,302 in the COVID-19-related SPARKS/CARES fund. With the deadline for full disbursement having passed eight months prior, Kent-Culp was unsure as to why that account had not been zeroed out.
“I don’t know how much is in there,” said Kent-Culp, who had been charged by commissioners in June 2021 as the county’s point-person for overseeing the fund.
Tuesday’s meeting was in stark contrast to the August report, as Klaassen called the closing of the funds “good news.”
The funds closed out by Ball came at the recommendation of County Auditor Rodney Burns. Klaassen said that the 10 funds required less research than some of the others, adding that it was a step in the right direction.
County Counselor Bret Heim was also part of the update and noted that most were older grant funds. Eight of the remaining balances were transferred to the county’s General Fund, while one went into the Drug Education Donation Fund, and another to the 911 Emergency Telephone Fund.
The General Fund absorbed $35,464 of the total transferred amount. The amount of $328.75 will be sent to the 911 Emergency Fund, while only $1.46 was moved to the Drug Education Donation Fund. Commissioners unanimously approved for Ball to proceed with the transfer of the funds.
“Finding those and getting those transferred and closed out is a very positive sign,” Heim said.
The 10 accounts included Environmental Protection Plan, $17,202.78; Community Emergency Response, $9,795.21; Supplemental Resource Typing grant, $8,000; Noxious Weed grant, $402.35; E-911 grant, $328.75; Law Enforcement opiate review and update fund, $47; Hazardous Material classes fund, $15.55; Drug Abuse Resistance Education fund, $1.46; Community Emergency response, $1.18; and Business ME Tax, 34 cents.
Questions about
PILOT Fund
Heim indicated that transfers of other larger amounts to the General Fund were pending due to questions related to 2023 budget ramifications. Heim mentioned the Noxious Weed capital outlay fund in the amount of $20,181, as well as the Neosho Ridge windfarm contribution Payment In Lieu Of Taxes fund of $900,000.
“(Sydney) said that it needed to be done today so it could show up as transferred in for 2022 for use in the 2023 budget,” Heim explained.
“My question is, we’ve met all of our obligations, so why do we need to transfer that money?” Klaassen asked about the PILOT money.
Klaassen implied that the figures weren’t adding up.
“For the 2022 budget, my understanding was that we had budgeted a transfer of $900,000 out of the PILOT fund,” she said. “For the ‘23 budget, we budgeted $400,000 out of the PILOT fund. So the $900,000 hasn’t come out for the ‘22 budget, correct?”
Ball reminded commissioners that they had previously requested that her office hold off on that transfer.
“It needs to be transferred to be used as carryover for the 2023 budget,” Ball said. “That’s how you had budgeted for it in 2022. Then for 2023, if you want me to move that $400,000, you’ll need to make the motion for me to transfer that.”
Klaassen asked what the ensuing result would be if the commission did not approve the transfers.
“Then you won’t have as much carryover,” Ball said. “I mean, you guys set the budget, not me.”
Klaassen continued to insist that the county had met all of its obligations in relation to the PILOT fund.
“Do we need that money?” Klaassen asked.
“We’ll need it eventually for 2023,” said Burns, who was also present. “When you did your 2022 budget, you planned on putting $900,000 into 2022, plus another $400,000 for 2023 to get your mill levy down for ‘23. So you will need it eventually.”
Burns was of the belief that it was not accounted for in the 2022 budget. It was noted by Ball that the money was listed on the 2022 transfer list.
“Well then, if you’re not needing it, then you can leave it,” Burns said.
“He asked me to ask you if you would move it, so I’m just here asking,” Ball said.
After it was determined that Burns’ comprehension of the budget did not align with the actual 2023 budget, commissioners unanimously approved a motion to not transfer the $900,000 from the 2022 PILOT Fund.
“Yes, please. Because I’m not taking the heat for this later,” Ball said. “And I don’t watch budgets; that would be the clerk’s office.”
Auditor bid
Commissioners unsealed bids for the position of County Auditor. In addition to Burns, Manhattan-based James Gordon & Associates CPA, PA, also threw its name in the ring.
Details of the bids were not disclosed during the meetings as commissioners indicated that they want more time to deliberate on the decision.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.