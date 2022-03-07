MATT RESNICK
Royster Middle School is set to host a multi-school art competition today and tomorrow.
First-year RMS art instructor Joe Summers said he organized an annual competition and show during his decade-long tenure with Prairie View High School.
“So when I came here I thought it would be fun to have a middle school art contest,” he said, noting that he’s unaware of any other such events in southeast Kansas. Summers reached out to schools that had attended those Prairie View art shows.
Visiting schools participating are Fredonia, Girard, Garnett, Iola, Prairie View and Uniontown. Each school will bring approximately 10 students, with 25 pieces of art in tow.
Taking place from 9 am to noon both days, additional activities include sidewalk chalking and clay sculpting, followed by an hour of judging to conclude the event. The competition will feature the category of overall artistic merit/best in show, with a top five being selected.
“It gives so many opportunities that our kids didn’t have and want to have,” said Royster Principal Don Epps. “And it’s going to give opportunities to kids at other schools.”
Epps said the event will shine a light on talent that too often goes unrecognized.
“I think it’s just amazing these kids get to showcase what they love,” he said. “We are pumped to do this.”
Summers’ art competitions at Prairie View featured up to 15 schools. Epps is hopeful that can eventually be emulated.
“I hope to keep expanding it, growing it,” he said, adding that large-scale fine arts competitions are rare at the middle school level. “We really want to become a leader in that.”
Epps was delighted that Summers, a longtime acquaintance, brought his talents to Royster.
“We went out and brought someone in who’s so great for our kids,” Epps said.
Summers possesses the ability to transform the RMS art program, Epps said, and that the art competition is a step in the right direction.
“We were hoping to build the art program up over about three years and it’s only taken about six months,” Epps said, noting that RMS students have been eager to enroll in art classes. “Kids just want to be in the class, and our class sizes have just exploded.”
Summers has also imported other ideas from his Prairie View days, such as a semester-long robot sculpture project, which culminated with a history-lesson type road trip to the Wichita area.
Epps said he was impressed to see Summers’ students put their creative abilities into action recently in inclement conditions.
“We had a lot of snow outside the school, and they went out and made snow sculptures,” he said. “The kids’ excitement and interest levels have just skyrocketed, and we’re so happy to have that going in our school. Things that have really taken off are the sculptures and working with clay.”
Epps has been particularly pleased to witness eighth graders who re-enrolled for another semester of Summers’ electives.
“Just taking another level of the class, more advanced art, and really diving into the things they love,” he said.
