GREG LOWER
A Chanute woman confined to a wheelchair is on her way to Kentucky to take part in a research study on spinal cord injuries.
“There is that small possibility that I might be able to walk again,” Josie Mardis said.
She and a caregiver left Tuesday for the Kentucky Spinal Cord Injury Center in Louisville, Ky., to take part in an epidural stimulator study. They planned to stay overnight on the way before checking into an extended-stay hotel.
“It’s all very overwhelming and terrifying and all kinds of things,” Mardis said.
Mardis has been confined to a wheelchair since she was involved in a rollover vehicle accident in 1998. Although her spinal cord was not severed, it left her paralyzed from the waist down and limited the use of her hands.
At the time, she was a high school junior at Yates Center, and she graduated third in her class. She received a degree in education and has taught at Neosho County Community College and Cherry Street Youth Center.
Four or five years ago, Mardis learned about the program through the University of Louisville.
“I really didn’t think anything would come of it, “ she said, “but I was like, ‘Why not?’”
In February, she received a call that the center was looking for people with chronic spinal cord injuries. During spring break, she went to Louisville for a clinical evaluation, and was accepted in April.
She and her caregiver made the 13-hour trip to Louisville by driving continuously.
“We’re stubborn,” Mardis said, but this time they plan to take it easier.
The study has two parts. One group will test methods to regulate blood pressure and the other group will have therapy to regain bowel and bladder function. Each group will have six hours of therapy a day, followed by two hours of standing therapy.
At the end of the study, participants will have the option to learn the therapy used by the other group. Mardis does not know which group she will be in.
Her caregiver’s husband hopes to find a job in Louisville and Mardis plans to work in online tutoring.
“That’s one of those pieces that’s still kind of up in the air,” she said.
People who want to contribute to their expenses during the study can send donations to the First Baptist Church of Chanute, with a notation that they are to go to her.
