GREG LOWER
An expert tale-spinner brought legends, myths and tall tales to the Central Park Pavilion Tuesday evening as part of the Humanities Kansas program and the Chanute Public Library.
Stories that presenter Jim Hoy told in his “Kansas Legends and Folktales” presentation Tuesday ranged from history to urban horror, with a good dose of humor. He was married to the late Cathy Thompson of Chanute (Class of 1961).
Hoy, former director of the Center for Great Plains Studies at Emporia State University, is a doctor of medieval English literature and authority on ranching folk life.
Hoy said if he had stayed with medieval literature, he would have had to travel to cities and other countries for research. With folk tales, he could do research talking on his back porch.
He said folk myths contain deep truths about people while legends are told by people who believe them to others who believe them.
“They’re just good stories,” he said.
Folk tales are told by people who know that they are fiction to people who know they are fiction, Hoy said.
Examples he gave include a Mennonite child from the Ukraine who personally selected individual kernels of turkey red wheat to fill two gallon jugs to bring to Kansas. In fact, he said, it was Newton importer Bernhard Warkentin who brought loads of the winter grain that made the state known worldwide for farm production.
Another myth was how farming impacted rainfall in what people called the Great American Desert.
One legend dealt with would-be sheep rancher and cattleman Henry Mudge, who is still remembered for his extravagant spending and inept animal raising. Hoy also told the facts and legend of Dead Man’s Hollow, the scene of a murder in covered-wagon days.
“Usually, a legend is more entertaining and interesting than the truth,” Hoy said.
The murder trial was one of the earliest news stories by Emporia publisher William Allen White.
Hoy also got into urban legends.
“Urban legends are good fun,” he said. The examples he gave included the Choking Doberman, the Hook and the Rattlesnake Boots.
He also told the story of a corn stalk that grew so tall a boy climbed it, and so fast he couldn’t climb back down quickly enough. His pa tried to chop it down, but his ax couldn’t hit the same spot twice.
“We don’t have quite as many of those tall tales as folks do over in the Ozarks,” Hoy said.
The Chanute Public Library’s program from Humanities Kansas on July 13 will deal with grown-up versions of the children’s stories of the Brothers Grimm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.