MATT RESNICK
A communications breakdown involving USD 413 and ANW Special Education Co-op recently spilled into public view, as the two entities teetered on the edge of a separation.
A special meeting on December 13 resulted in USD 413 backing away from the departure, but saying it would continue dialogue regarding future plans on the matter. At that meeting, the district held off on authorizing Superintendent Kellen Adams to file a formal notice of departure by the upcoming Jan. 5 deadline, the initial step in a multi-faceted process to detach from the co-op.
The Tribune recently obtained the district’s blueprint on how it could have replaced ANW and opened the next school year with the objective of using district employees for special education services.
Tapped by Adams for the job, El Dorado-based attorney Norm Wilks’ cost-analysis report details the financial ramifications of a move away from ANW. Wilks concluded that if the district were to exclusively use its own employees for special ed services, it would absorb a roughly $495,000 hit to its 2022-23 general fund budget.
Wilks explained in a Nov. 18 email to Adams that categorical state aid is funneled through ANW’s eight member districts, and is known as “flow-through.” Additionally, cost-sharing payments from each member district are known as “assessments.”
USD 413’s total flow-through funding portion for the current school year is estimated at $2.16 million. That figure covers the categories of catastrophic aid, Medicaid replacement, transportation, special education teachers and special education paraprofessionals. USD 413’s estimate for 39-plus special education teachers is $1.18 million, accounting for 54.7 percent of ANW’s total budget for that category. The district’s allotted estimate for 23 special education paraprofessionals is just north of $695,000, making up 32.1 percent of all ANW paras.
Wilks recalculated projected available funding if USD 413 were to employ its own staff for special education services, with that number at nearly $3.15 million. District expenditures if USD 413 were to convert current special ed staff to its own employees resulted in an estimated $3.64 million, with the differential between the two resulting in a $494,703 increase in expenses.
Wilks’ calculations were based on USD 413 and ANW teachers’ salary schedules (including classified staff), impact of teacher salary placement, and impact of classified salary placement.
“The new cost estimate attempts to put current ANW teachers on USD 413’s salary schedule,” Wilks said. “The schedule differences are significant.”
Wilks’ cost-analysis comparisons show that the base salary for an ANW employee is $40,582 and jumps to $45,600 on USD 413’s salary schedule. ANW’s salary schedule has four steps or levels, while 413’s has seven for its employees. A step is an additional year of service as an in-classroom teacher, with each step resulting in an automatic salary increase.
Wilks lists several other category comparisons in the realm of ANW and USD 413 personnel salaries.
“In most every case, an employee’s salary is higher when placed on USD 413’s salary schedule,” Wilks said, noting that the same situation exists for most paras.”
Other areas such as health insurance for new special education employees would also have financial implications for USD 413’s budget.
During the Dec. 13 special meeting, several board members expressed reservations about a transition from ANW to a self-operation.
“The very last thing that we’d ever want to do is take over the ANW responsibilities and then not be able to fund it the way we want to fund it,” Ross Hendrickson said. “That would not be a good outcome.”
Also compounding matters for the district is a decline in enrollment. USD 413 administration is bracing for a potential loss of $1 million in state aid if the current enrollment trends were to hold.
District COVID-19 wrap
With students and staff having recessed to winter break, USD 413 concluded the first semester with 213 confirmed positive cases and 1,058 close-contact exposures between the dates of Aug. 12 - Dec. 17.
Chanute High School with 69 cases overtook Chanute Elementary School’s 61 late in the semester for total student cases. Royster Middle School concluded with 38 and Lincoln Early Learning Center had a total of 5.
CES led the way in staff cases with 18, followed by LELC (10), RMS (7), Support Operations Center (3) and CHS (2).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.