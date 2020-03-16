The Neosho County Health Department is informing the citizens of the county that, while the immediate risk of COVID-19 to the general public is considered to be low at this time, everyone needs to do their part in respond to this emerging health threat.
It is still currently the flu and respiratory season and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend a flu vaccine and simple steps to prevent the spread of germs. The most important step to prevent the spread of viruses and other germs is to wash your hands often for 20 seconds. This can be accomplished by singing “Happy Birthday” while washing hands.
People who are at increased risk are those who have been in close contact with someone that has tested positive for COVID-19 or those who have recently been in an area with an outbreak of the virus. Help stop the spread of COVID-19 by knowing the signs and symptoms: fever, cough and/or shortness of breath. If symptoms show, please stay home and contact a doctor or other healthcare provider.
Refrain from visiting nursing homes, as the elderly are at increased risk of complications from the COVID-19 or novel coronavirus. Please refrain from attending large gatherings. If being out in the community in necessary, please practice social distancing. This means that staying at least six feet away from others. Wash hands often, especially after nose blowing, coughing, sneezing, going to the restroom, and before eating or preparing food. Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth. When coughing or sneezing, cover the mouth and nose with a tissue. Avoid shaking hands with others. By adhering to these simple steps, it can help reduce the spread of illnesses. For more information visit, www.cdc.gov/COVID19 or http://www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus/
