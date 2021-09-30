MATT RESNICK
KANSAS CITY — It was a night to remember for Royster Middle School select choir Vocal Plus, as the group delivered their rendition of the National Anthem prior to first pitch of the Kansas City Royals game Wednesday evening.
The group was composed of more than two dozen seventh- and eighth-grade students, as well as several Chanute High freshmen. The freshmen were members of Vocal Plus as eighth-graders last year when the ensemble’s National Anthem auditions were produced.
The group sent their audition tape to the Royals organization in March and were notified of their selection in May.
“The Royals organization was fantastic to work with,” said Vocal Plus director Lance Burnett.
Prior to the game, members of Vocal Plus could be seen fist-bumping Royals players near the home dugout. The group also spent 15-minutes in a tunnel that leads onto the field, as they anxiously awaited their moment in the spotlight.
The group then lined up near the backstop behind home plate and delivered a sterling rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner. Burnett said the performance could not have gone any more smoothly.
“My view was of the kids, but their view was the huge vastness of the baseball field and Jumbotron,” Burnett said, noting how well they performed under pressure.
The performance was made all the more special for Burnett as he was able two direct two of his children — his seventh-grade daughter and ninth-grade son.
“So it was really good timing,” Burnett said, noting that he had attempted on multiple other occasions in previous years to land the National Anthem gig for Vocal Plus at Kauffman Stadium. “It was a blessing.”
Vocal Plus eighth-grader Ella Guernsey said it was a phenomenal experience.
“I think it was the best we’ve ever sang,” she said. “It was a really cool experience to sing in front a lot of people. It was a little nerve-wracking, but after I got on the field, I was pretty confident.”
Guernsey said there was one element of the performance that posed a challenge.
“There’s a lot of echoing when you sing at big stadiums,” she said. “But Lance keeps us on pitch.”
While on the trip, Vocal Plus members stopped by Children’s Mercy Hospital to deliver their well wishes to fellow former choir mate Kayleigh Watts, who was originally scheduled to take part in the festivities, but had to undergo back surgery.
“We sang her a little song,” Burnett said, adding that the song and pleasantries were videotaped outside of the facility. “We took her some presents and cards, and hopefully lifted her spirits.”
