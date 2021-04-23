GREG LOWER
Officials are trying to make people aware of help that is available to victims of sexual assault in Neosho County.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness month in Kansas and Lisa Chauncey wants to educate the public about the Sexual Assault Response Team.
Chauncey has been an advocate for 15 years, most of those years as a sexual assault advocate, and said the organization of advocates and law enforcement has grown since its inception.
The SART generally works in the service area of Hope Unlimited, which includes Woodson, Wilson, Anderson, Neosho and Allen counties, but it also works with other communities.
“Our SART is becoming bigger and better,” she said, adding that they meet quarterly to discuss changes in agencies and cover multiple counties.
Sexual assault is one of the most under-reported crimes, Chauncey said, and there are misconceptions about it.
“We think it’s a stranger,” she said. “That’s not what we typically see.”
Often the perpetrator is someone who is acquainted with the victim beforehand, not a stranger wearing a mask.
“During COVID, that’s a bad example,” Chauncey said.
Alanna Busby, an RN at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, is coordinator of the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners in the SART who collect evidence, take photographs and educate the patient. She said the team has three full-time nurses and three more who are being trained.
The nurses provide support after the incident, which can vary according to the patient. If the patient or victim is over 18 years old, they are not obligated to file a police report.
“Whether or not they report to law enforcement is not the issue,” Chauncey said.
