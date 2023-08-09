Kaylene Dorsey, Blake Nalley, Peyton Drake, Ashlynn Sicka and Hadlee Pupanek of Altoona-Midway Middle School and High School showcased their skills at the FCCLA National Leadership Conference last month in Denver.

Nalley, who competed in level 2 FCCLA chapter website, placed fourth in the nation, receiving the silver distinction.

Recommended for you

Load comments