Kaylene Dorsey, Blake Nalley, Peyton Drake, Ashlynn Sicka and Hadlee Pupanek of Altoona-Midway Middle School and High School showcased their skills at the FCCLA National Leadership Conference last month in Denver.
Nalley, who competed in level 2 FCCLA chapter website, placed fourth in the nation, receiving the silver distinction.
Dorsey competed in level 3 leadership, ranking 14th in the nation, and also received a silver.
Drake, Sicka and Pupanek, competing as a team in level 1 promote and publicize FCCLA, also received a silver, and placed ninth across the country.
About 8,000 FCCLA members, advisers and others across the country attended the conference in Colorado.
