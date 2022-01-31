MATT RESNICK
Since christening their new building a year ago, Chanute Extension Academy personnel are working diligently to fulfill the promise of a brighter future for their students.
Located just to the east of Royster Middle School, CEA was housed at Chanute High School upon its inception at the start of the 2020-21 school year. It officially relocated to its new digs on Feb. 1, 2021.
CEA Direct Administrator Tyler Applegate said the program has come a long way since its humble beginnings in a vacant CHS classroom, noting that USD 413 has poured significant resources into the program.
“They bought a building, remodeled it and hired two additional staff members,” he said. “Now we have a very nice facility, nice setup, and we’re having some students be very successful there.”
CEA started with three students and has since grown to 15. Additionally, CEA witnessed the graduation of its first student, as Mariah Hall earned her degree at the conclusion of the fall semester.
“It was great to see and is hopefully inspiring to other students,” Applegate said.
Applegate said Hall’s success story shows that not everyone excels in the same manner or classroom setting.
“Offering CEA as an alternative has really been successful for certain students in our district,” he said.
The prior iteration of the district’s alternative learning program, New Beginnings Academy, was housed in doublewide trailers outside of Lincoln Early Learning Center. Applegate said that the current learning environment is much more conducive to student engagement.
“When we rebranded it two years ago, we looked at some other successful models from around the state and decided that we wanted to have an application process,” Applegate said, noting that the process involves an interview screening with the students and their families.
Applegate added that a common misconception with alternative learning programs is that they cater exclusively to students with behavioral issues.
“It’s not a behavior school,” he said. “I can absolutely say that none of the students that are there now were placed there because of behavior.”
Applegate said he has made students aware of the entry process.
“We tell kids all the time that you’re not going to behave your way into the CEA,” he said. “They apply, fill out the application and turn it in. It’s totally voluntary whether they want to attend there.”
Applegate said that they ask prospective students why they want to be a part of the program.
“It is quite a bit different than a traditional high school experience,” he said. “There’s a variety of reasons that students go there. Whether they just don’t like large crowds or they just work better independently.”
The new facility is neatly laid out, with several small classrooms for a more intimate learning environment, as well as a student lounge area. It also features wooden tables and booths for students to do their work.
“Being in their own space away from the traditional school has been a very successful change,” Applegate said. “Having their own building with small classrooms has been tremendously important in the success of the program.”
CEA is composed primarily of high school students, with just one eighth-grader currently enrolled. A program policy is that incoming students are required to first attend one semester as a traditional high school student. In the case of the current middle school student, that individual will have to re-enroll if they choose to remain at CEA, according to Applegate.
“The reason for that is, because of the size of (CHS), we offer quite a few more opportunities in terms of extracurricular activities and elective classes,” he said. “I want kids to be exposed to that and be aware of those things.”
There were several current CHS freshmen looking to enroll at the start of the fall semester, prior to being informed of the policy. Applegate followed up with the students later in the semester, at which time they experienced a change of heart.
“They told me they loved it here (at CHS),” adding they no longer wanted to apply for CEA. “I think it’s very important for students to understand what’s out here first before they decide to apply to CEA.”
Sean Bowman, CEA on-site director, said the core coursework requirements are the same as that of a traditional student. While CEA employs instructors for math, PE, science and English language arts, other electives that cannot be offered through direct instruction can be completed via Odesseyware, a software program available at CEA.
Bowman said CEA is best described as a school in which the teacher-to-student ratio is very low.
“It’s very conducive to a lot of one-on-one instruction and assistance to the student,” he said.
Bowman also noted that CEA differs from alternative schools in that students can partake in extracurricular and other school-related activities.
“A lot of alternative school students aren’t allowed to go to a school dance, prom or can’t be involved in athletics,” he said. “As long as they’re in good standing, our kids can be involved in all the extracurriculars they want to be.”
Doubling as CEA’s science instructor, Bowman was thrilled with Hall’s graduation.
“To see her really blossom here, do really well and achieve her goal of graduating, was just really rewarding,” he said. “She worked really hard to achieve that.”
With the incremental increase in enrollment, CEA is at near capacity with 15 students. Bowman said he anticipates a waiting list in the near future. Regardless of the number of students, Bowman said it’s all about building relationships.
“Having the ability to spend time with a student that needs more help,” he said. “Seeing them become more comfortable and confident in the social setting and with their academics.”
As for the facility itself, Bowman said it’s helped to usher in a new public perception of the program.
“It was a huge and welcome change,” he said. “It’s just a very comfortable, relaxed atmosphere. Students like it and so do the teachers.”
But just because a student is accepted into the program doesn’t mean they will automatically remain there, Bowman added.
“The students know that they have to meet our expectations or they can pave their way out,” he said. But on a more positive note, added that he expects a quartet of CEA graduates in May.
ANW Special Education Co-op Coordinator Korenne Wolken said that alternative learning programs serve as a prime example of how the education system continues to evolve in order to meet the needs of its students.
“These are the kids that are being pushed into the adult life too soon,” she said. “So when they come in, they need to feel like they’re a student again. They need to have that one-on-one support from somebody to know that they’re really not out there alone doing this by themselves. It’s important for them to have that type pf environment.”
