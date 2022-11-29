GREG LOWER
The Parade of Lights will step off at 6:30 pm Thursday and go through downtown Chanute.
The theme for the 31st annual Christmas parade will be “Dreaming of a White Christmas.”
The Masonic Lodge will hold a soup supper from 4 to 6 pm at the Lodge at Elm and Highland. Hot chocolate will be available at the Main Street Pavilion, where Castaways will sell Frito chili pies. The Chanute Public Library will also have hot chocolate at the corner of Elm and Lincoln.
In addition, the Festival of Trees will be open at the Chanute Art Gallery from 5 to 6:30 pm.
Main Street Chanute Director Jillian Wilson said there are 13 entries competing for prizes. In addition, Santa and Mrs. Claus will appear and the Chanute High School and Royster Middle School bands will march.
Judging beings at 5:45 pm for floats, vehicles, horses, marching or walking groups, and other entries in the categories of church, business or organization. A $50 prize will be awarded in each category.
Non-judging participants will be accepted until parade time, and all participants should line up at 5:45 pm Thursday at Katy Park.
