IOLA – A transport bus carrying 21 Topeka Correctional Facility (TCF) residents was involved in a traffic accident just before 1 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 17. Nine people, including eight residents of the TCF, were injured.

The TCF residents had just finished their 3-11 p.m. shift at the Russell Stover plant in Iola and were returning to Topeka. The bus turned onto Highway 169 and collided with a semi-truck. The bus driver was seriously injured and transported to a Kansas City area hospital.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments