IOLA – A transport bus carrying 21 Topeka Correctional Facility (TCF) residents was involved in a traffic accident just before 1 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 17. Nine people, including eight residents of the TCF, were injured.
The TCF residents had just finished their 3-11 p.m. shift at the Russell Stover plant in Iola and were returning to Topeka. The bus turned onto Highway 169 and collided with a semi-truck. The bus driver was seriously injured and transported to a Kansas City area hospital.
Eight residents were injured including three with bone fractures. All eight are expected to recover.
The 13 other residents reported no injuries and were transported back to the worksite. As a precautionary measure, they were sent to a local hospital for assessment.
KDOC continues to work with law enforcement to determine the cause of the accident.
The Topeka Correctional Facility is the only correctional facility for female adults operated by the Kansas Department of Corrections. The current population is 762 women.
