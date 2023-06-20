The Chanute Community Theatre will present “Murder Box,” by Reid Conrad, to audiences at 7 p.m. July 7 and 8 as well as at 2 p.m. July 9 at Chanute Memorial Auditorium, 101 S. Lincoln.
Tickets at the door cost $10 and $5 for youths under age 12.
The cast of characters includes Bill Goodwin as Marshall; Patty Ungles as Margaret; Mirana Anderson as Vera; Liisa Strang as Eve; Matt Strang as Stan; Josiah Bates as Louis; Malakai Bates as Binky; Kayleigh Watts as Jeannie; Linzie Dupy as Madigan; Carley Jarman as Julia; Kai Woods as Priscilla; Lillian Strang as Emily; Paul Walcher as police officer; and Brendan Spillman as doctor.
At the end of the 1940s, an old theatre building is about to be torn down. As the theatre’s acting troupe is packing up the props, costumes and set pieces, an old magician’s trunk is wheeled onstage. Suddenly, members of the company are turning up dead. Margaret, the director’s assistant, is the only witness to these crimes, and no one will believe her. Can she solve the mystery, or at least convince her fellow cast and crew about the sinister happenings before the entire company is doomed? And when ghosts from the past mysteriously return, will former victims turn into new killers themselves? This thriller has plenty of twists, turns and terror and you never know who will end up in the “Murder Box.”
