Chanute commissioners agreed Monday evening to go ahead with a plan to add six megawatts of solar generating panels to a power plant on the south side.

Evergy energy company will build and operate the solar farm on an overall total of 47 acres. The city will purchase the electricity at a set rate and has an option to purchase the facility after six years, although commissioners and city manager Todd Newman agreed the city’s finances will not be in a position to buy the farm at that time. City officials anticipate expenses from water treatment and sewage projects over the coming years.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments