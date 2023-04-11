Chanute commissioners agreed Monday evening to go ahead with a plan to add six megawatts of solar generating panels to a power plant on the south side.
Evergy energy company will build and operate the solar farm on an overall total of 47 acres. The city will purchase the electricity at a set rate and has an option to purchase the facility after six years, although commissioners and city manager Todd Newman agreed the city’s finances will not be in a position to buy the farm at that time. City officials anticipate expenses from water treatment and sewage projects over the coming years.
Evergy New Business Development Director Lindsay Freeman met with the commission to discuss the current project.
A few years ago, Chanute, Evergy and Ash Grove officials discussed a solar generating project at Power Plant 3, located on Plummer Avenue south of 35th Street.
Before the project could proceed, the COVID-19 pandemic created supply issues and the estimated cost for solar energy was higher or equal to the wholesale market. Since then, increases in natural gas cost have increased the electricity wholesale market price, especially for daytime or peak hours such as during summer air conditioning.
“Peaking hours line up pretty well with the production curve of a solar farm,” Freeman said.
In 2022, the federal government passed the Inflation Reduction Act that provides significant tax credits for renewable energy. These projects can receive a federal rebate of up to 30 percent for the cost of construction, and additional 10 percent rebates if the project is on a “brownfield” site, where industrial contamination makes the ground unsuitable for other uses.
Tax rebates bring down the cost of solar to below what the city pays to buy wholesale electricity.
The 2022 average market price for 24 hours was $44.21, with a peak of $53.25. The solar farm would have a cost of $35.08.
Also in 2022, the Southwest Power Pool raised the amount of generation reserve that utilities have to have from 12 percent to 15 percent.
The current project is scaled back from an original eight megawatts on more than 50 acres. The updated project will be use panels generating 550 watts each that will follow the sun. The panels will total nine acres of generating surface, placed on a total of 47 acres between Plummer Avenue and the railroad tracks. The panels would be screened so they will not be as visible to neighboring property.
Neighboring property owners Glenn and Kathy Wicker also attended Monday’s meeting.
The panels are built to withstand golf ball-sized hail and the frames are built for 150 mph winds. The project will begin with engineering and application work during this year and next year. Site preparation will begin in 2025 and construction will take two to three months, with the system going online in 2026.
Commissioner Phil Chaney asked Freeman if the solar panels will make noise and have blinking lights, two complaints residents south of Chanute raised about the Neosho Ridge wind electrical generating area.
But the Wickers questioned the noise level of the hum from an estimated 60 electrical inverters at the solar farm. City officials asked the Wickers about the existing noise level from the power plant generators.
Glenn Wicker questioned if he will be able to sell his property, and Kathy Wicker said other solar farms are not located so near to towns.
Although the earlier plan included generation for Ash Grove, this project will be strictly for the city, Newman said. Under current agreements, the city cannot purchase any more wind-generated capacity, he said.
“Our equipment’s not getting any younger,” Chaney commented.
The solar generation has an expected lifespan of 30 years because the panels will degrade. After 30 years, they will still generate 80 percent, Freeman said. Evergy expects to abandon them then, but could possibly update them with upcoming technology.
In other business Monday evening, the commission approved resolutions to declare property at 1417 S. Malcolm, owned by Danny J. Debler; 911 S. Steuben, owned by Teresa A. Schultz and others; 411 S. Lincoln, owned by Jack F. Copeland; 214 N. Washington, owned by Maring Rentals, and 520 N. Highland, owned by Allen Carey, in violation of city code.
