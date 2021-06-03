MATT RESNICK
A number of area high school students are getting an early taste of college life as part of the Upward Bound program at Neosho County Community College. The federally-funded program is designed to provide fundamental support to its participants in their preparation for college entrance.
A total of 55 students from four area high schools are currently participants in the NCCC Upward Bound program. Interested students are encouraged to join the program before entering their freshman year of high school.
“We’re walking them through the steps of what you need to do to get started on college enrollment,” said NCCC Upward Bound director Adrienne Vaughn. “We want to help our students gain a better knowledge of different college and trade school choices available. We’re trying to ensure each individual student is set up for success. There’s enough to learn where it can take all four years of high school.”
The program serves students from low-income families, as well as those aiming to be the first from their family to attend college — also known as first-generation college students.
“We reach out to underserved and underrepresented students to help them get that insider info to gain entrance into college,” Vaughn said. “Some students have better available resources and access to counselors. So we try to fill in that gap for students who don’t have those resources. We help them get all the information and completed paperwork needed for them to get into college.”
Vaughn and two NCCC Upward Bound assistants touch base with students once a week at their respective high schools. Vaughn said they work with students on financial aid information, completion of scholarship applications, budgeting and time-management for college entrance exams.
“We keep in touch with our students year-round,” she said. “We pride ourselves on being able to go to those schools and develop relationships. Our goal is to provide all students who are in our program with broad knowledge of what is available out there for them after high school. We see a lot of students following the same (career paths) as their parents. There’s nothing wrong with that, but we want to give them an opportunity to see that there are other options, and basically show them that with higher education, there’s usually higher salaries behind it.”
Vaughn said she encourages students to view their educational goals from a long-term perspective.
“And then be able to reach for those academic goals and educational benefits that will help them make more money in the future,” she said. “It’s for the betterment of the entire community. Ideally, we ask all of our students to attend a college, and that doesn’t have to be a traditional four-year school. We support students who want to go on to any trade or vocational schools. It’s about gaining as much knowledge as you can so that you can make an informed decision about your future.”
Summer program
Students from Chanute, Erie, Humboldt and Iola high schools are currently on the NCCC campus as residents for the five-week Upward Bound summer program. Those students are residing in the campus residence halls and taking high school-level courses in NCCC classrooms.
“The idea is, it’s a college simulation,” Vaughn said. “They’re living on campus, seeing what it’s like to go to college. They started their academic classes, which are high-school level,but they’re in the college classroom, and they’re eating in the college cafeteria for the first time.”
After completing academic and life skills during the day, the students then embark on more entertaining activities in the evening. Those include a campus scavenger hunt, swimming, bowling, a trip to the movie theatre, and a host of guest speakers.
Incoming Chanute High freshman Cami Jensen was one of 46 Upward Bound students to move into the NCCC residence hall on Monday.
“Being able to experience what it’s like to be a college student before you get there has been really nice,” Jensen said, adding that she hopes to foster new relationships with her Upward Bound peers, while also focusing on her classroom work. “We took three classes (Tuesday) and will take three different classes tomorrow.”
The final week of the summer program is composed of a multi-state trip. Highlights of the trip include stops at the National Civil Rights Museum and Graceland in Memphis and the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Vaughn said the program also exposes its students to other cultural opportunities during the school year, such as visits to art museums and historical sites.
“It’s really exciting for them, because some of our students have never been outside their own county,” she said.
NCCC President Dr. Brian Inbody said he’s been pleased with the program, noting that the grant comes up for renewal every three or four years.
“Renewal is based on meeting grant objectives,” Inbody said. “Our folks work really hard to show how many students we serve, what percentage went on to college, and how well they did through high school. I’m very happy we’ve been able to meet those grant objectives on a rotating basis.”
Vaughn said they’re “always recruiting” for the program, and typically add 10 to 15 new students each year. This year, however, they added 35.
“We’re always looking for people to apply,” she said. “It is a little bit of a time commitment, but we’re really investing that time in your future.”
