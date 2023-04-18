USD 413 Board of Education members Heather Guernsey and Cassie Cleaver delivered an overview of their trip to the National School Boards Association Annual Conference and Exposition, April 1-3 in Orlando, Florida.
NSBA touts the conference as the only place board members from around the nation can receive the training necessary to address the instructional needs of students and to improve the efficiency of district operations.
Focal points included advocacy, governance and leadership, personal development, equity and diversity, and early child development. High-profile guest speakers Jenna Hager and Janelle James delivered keynote speeches. Depending on various criteria, pricing ranged from $650 to $1,400 per attendee.
The regular meeting was postponed by a week to accommodate the trip, and board members and administrators were eager to hear about the conference. Outlining the trip during the April 10 meeting, Guernsey and Cleaver noted that they each attended several of the sessions.
Guernsey said one session centered on the dynamic between the board and the superintendent. She said she chose that workshop due to the impending switchover from Kellen Adams to Matt Koester.
“It was about maintaining a healthy board-superintendent relationship,” she said.
Attendees were asked to complete an evaluation of their board, in which there was a hierarchy of categories ranging from very functional to functional but fragile to dysfunctional. Guernsey’s results revealed that Chanute’s BOE landed between functional and functional but fragile.
“We’re not quite fragile, but we’re not completely highly functional either,” she said. “I think we have room to improve.”
‘From Chaos to Quality’
Guernsey recounted a locally-relevant session that focused on ways to handle issues from outside influences. Guernsey said the session “From Chaos to Quality” examined the seemingly existential threat posed to board members by the latest national hot-button issues.
Locally, board members have been inundated with insults and the questioning of their integrity for nearly the entire school year. One patron called board members and administrators “cowards and snakes” during multiple forum appearances. Most of the forums have also broached separation of church and state, with at least two individuals reciting scripture while chastising the board.
“Across the country, school boards have just been a little bit chaotic,” Guernsey said. “Drama diverts our resources against meaningful action.”
The rhetoric and lack of decorum have proven so divisive that the board implemented more stringent public forum guidelines, while also moving that portion from the beginning of the meetings to the end due to distractions caused by departing speakers. Both moves were decried by a small number of patrons during the April 10 public forum.
“Sometimes advocacy groups are getting in the way of board meetings, which can make it very chaotic,” Guernsey said.
She noted the attempted hyper-politicization of school boards by outside groups as a type of interference that has become commonplace.
“We are here to run the schools, not be a political entity,” she said.
Guernsey was reminded at the conference that board members represent an entire constituency and that pandering to a particular base is unethical and a breach of elected duties.
“After the election, each member is now part of the same team, regardless of personal opinions or political affiliations,” she said.
Guernsey also cited a learning curve for new board members as a potential recipe for chaos, adding that the actual training for incoming members is limited.
“When you’re new, you don’t really have a good knowledge base of the policies and procedures that the board already has in place,” she said. “It can also get chaotic if people have personal agendas when they come to the board table.”
Guernsey said that diversity amongst board members should be a primary objective, even if some personalities clash.
“We can seek input from one another and can consider alternative ideas. We should also appreciate the differences that we each have and work together,” she said. “We want to be a diverse board and not a divided one.”
Guernsey listed some negative attributes that could affect members.
“Not having effective listening skills. Complaining. Gossiping and judging others,” she said, referencing those as personality traps.
Triangulation was also in that grouping.
“Which is when two or three board members form a team and only talk to each other,” she said.
Guernsey added that the best way to combat the theatrics spilling into board meetings nationwide is to focus on the real issues.
“Then we can kind of disseminate that a little bit and get down to action steps on what we can do to make that better,” she said.
Cleaver said that good intentions and strong opinions are not sufficient by themselves, and that being a good board member typically does not come intuitively. She provided an overview of contrasting styles of high- and low-functioning boards.
“Troubled boards govern low-performing districts. Low-performing districts’ board meetings tend to be less orderly, not focused on student achievement, with members not listening respectively and advancing their own agenda,” she said.
Cleaver mentioned setting expectations amongst board members through an agreement.
“I was really shocked by this. There were a number of different school (districts) that actually have that,” said Cleaver, as Guernsey noted that USD 413 may be in the minority when it comes to a board agreement.
Cleaver elaborated on the way that a board agreement differs from an oath of office.
“These are extra things that your district does that you say ‘I’m going to do,’” she said. “Like show up to committee meetings and be present. All the things that are expectations, but they’re unwritten and just out there quietly.”
While discussing early childhood care and development, one of the sessions attended by Guernsey, Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester interjected with a positive update.
“We are applying for the Community Block Grant, which is all about childcare and preschool,” he said of the state funding. “Our intention long-term would be to have a birth-to-5 center that would provide (various) services at a location instead of at a family’s home.”
Koester added that Chanute and the county as a whole is designated as a childcare desert.
“Meaning we have more kids that need childcare than what we have spots available for,” he said.
Guernsey shared her biggest takeaway from the conference.
“The main message was, kids win when we have a healthy board,” she said.
