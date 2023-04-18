USD 413 Board of Education members Heather Guernsey and Cassie Cleaver delivered an overview of their trip to the National School Boards Association Annual Conference and Exposition, April 1-3 in Orlando, Florida.

NSBA touts the conference as the only place board members from around the nation can receive the training necessary to address the instructional needs of students and to improve the efficiency of district operations. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments