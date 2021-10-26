MATT RESNICK
After spending three decades in academics and community service, Jenny Westerman is hoping that her extended run does not end anytime soon. Having served five years thus far on the Neosho County Community College Board of Trustees, Westerman has provided direct and indirect services to students, families and school personnel in hopes of promoting academic success.
“Not only do I bring a wide range of knowledge to the role of a trustee, but also a willingness to make the time commitment necessary to fulfill this role,” she said. “I actively seek out opportunities and participate in the development of my knowledge that will help me to be a better trustee.”
Westerman said her job as a social worker has helped her to gain a better perspective of the bigger picture, which also translates to her role as trustee.
“I understand the funding sources for education programs, and the influences on those funding sources,” she said. “I was very involved in my children’s education, serving on the board at St. Patrick’s and the site council for Chanute High School. I have also served on the local Juvenile Justice Board and served as the Education Liaison for eight local multidisciplinary child-advocacy committees.”
Westerman said she believes the COVID-19 pandemic has had a continuous detrimental impact on the college’s enrollment numbers.
“I just think many students are feeling a lot of anxiety about many things and may just be sitting it out,” she said. “As a college, I think we need to identify these barriers and be out there asking questions and thinking what can we do to make it easier?”
Westerman indicated the biggest issue facing the school relates to funding.
“What can we offer to our students and staff with the funds that we have to work with?” she asked. “Looking at the programs that are going to benefit our students, and can we implement them in a fiscally responsible manner. The trustees work as a team to benefit the college.”
Westerman firmly believes NCCC is headed along the right path.
“Our administrative staff is great about bringing proposals to the board that will increase the subjects we can offer the students,” she said. “Always looking at the needs in the communities, and how we can help train or retrain workers. Providing extracurricular activities that not only the students can enjoy, but our community can participate in and enjoy.
“I just want the college to continue to be a good partner in our communities and to provide opportunities for higher learning. Not only do I want to see the college continue in this manner, but also to strive to do it in an exceptional manner.”
