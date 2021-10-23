By MATT RESNICK
Heather Guernsey has a vested interest in USD 413.
“The school district has done a really great job,” she said, noting that three of her children are currently enrolled there, while her oldest is a freshman at the University of Kansas. “I have a really big interest in maintaining that excellence that we already have in the district, and striving to make it even better.”
Guernsey is a former educator, with a Master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction. Additionally, she keeps her teaching license current.
“I feel like I have a lot of knowledge about education,” she said, adding that she was previously an elementary school instructor in Olathe. “I’ve been involved in the schools and feel like I know education.”
Guernsey said meeting personnel needs is a major issue facing the district.
“Specifically, all the para support that we need,” she said, noting that there are still things she’s learning in relation to the responsibilities of the district and other outside entities. “But I do know that we lack a lot of para support, and they serve our kids who need them the most. The kids really do suffer, because they aren’t getting all the services they need. And every kid needs something totally different.”
Guernsey also noted the need for substitute teachers.
“We are having a real hard time with substitutes right now,” she said. “So teachers are missing out on their plan time so that they can go sub for other teachers in the building. As a former teacher, your plan time is so precious. And some of this is through no fault of the district.”
Guernsey said she believes the district always has students’ best interests in mind when making pandemic-era decisions.
“They saw what the initial shutdown did to our kids and the teachers, and you just never want to go back there because it wasn’t great,” she said. “And I think they’re doing their best to communicate with parents about what’s going on.”
Guernsey also keeps attuned with the latest district happenings, regularly attending the monthly Board of Education meetings.
“Usually I just read about the board meetings and what was happening,” she said. “But then I decided if I’m really serious about this, I would want to be there and see how it works, and how the meetings are run. It’s definitely different being there in person than reading about it later.”
Guernsey said if elected, she would keep an open mind and look at all sides of an issue.
“And also my willingness to collaborate is an asset,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.