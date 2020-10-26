Neighbors Helping Neighbors constructed a wheelchair ramp at 1015 S. Lafayette on Saturday.
Coordinators Gilbert Haynes and Gene Huston said six volunteers got the job 90 percent complete.
The woman who lives there doesn’t qualify for assistance.
“Health issues sometimes don’t meet age guidelines,” Huston said.
Haynes noted community support of volunteers as well as financial assistance has been appreciated. They reach in their pockets and don’t want credit, he said.
Funds were raised for the ramp, but some additional needed lumber put the project about $300 short.
Donations may be made at Home Savings Bank in care of Neighbors Helping Neighbors and tax-deductible donations may be made to Commercial Bank’s Community Foundation Fund, in care of Neighbors Helping Neighbors.
Major projects are being put off until early spring, but some yard clean-up is continuing. Haynes said they are working with the city on some homes with code violations.
