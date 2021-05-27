Incoming, outgoing

Terri Orozco, at right, is stepping down today as executive director of the Chanute Housing Authority. She’s pictured with the incoming director Nicci Wiltse. 

The longtime executive director of the Chanute Housing Authority will retire today after almost 15 years of service.

Terri Orozco has held the position since she started with CHA.

 Before that, she worked for Community National Bank and for 17 years managed the Safari West apartments.

She said she decided to retire because of physical issues, and she looks forward to traveling and working around the house.

“Things I haven’t had time to do,” she said.

Pat Shields, CHA Board of Commissioners Chair, said Orozco has done a good job and has groomed the staff around her. 

He said it is not an easy position, and the CHA provides a big service to the community.

Nicci Wiltse will replace Orozco as executive director.

