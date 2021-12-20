GREG LOWER
Cats have a reputation when it comes to Christmas trees, so Nadine Rumold had to protect the latter from the former.
Her one-year-old cat Cuddles is her only companion, but gets into everything.
“She’s a houseful,” Rumold said.
So Rumold, who is recovering from a broken hip she sustained in August and uses a walker, has her mobility assistance to protect her tabletop Christmas tree. She covers the walker in cellophane and with the lights off, the wrapping is nearly invisible.
Cuddles tries to knock off the ornaments.
“Until we got this set up, she was denuding the tree every night,” Rumold said. To provide more Christmas-y decoration, she also has a five-foot white tree in front of the window, but it only has lights so it is not as interesting to Cuddles.
Rumold said she tried covering the walker in a net, but Cuddles chewed through it.
