MATT RESNICK
ERIE — During a budget work session at the Aug. 30 Neosho County Commission meeting, Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown pitched a 20-percent pay increase to retain current personnel and attract new employees for his department.
The department is understaffed by six employees, with 27 currently in the fold. Average pay is in the range of $15 per hour, Brown said, but some begin at a lower rate. A 20 percent increase for those making $15 would bump that to $18 per hour.
“I don’t think a 20 percent (pay increase) would be out of line,” Brown said. “We have to get competitive or we’re not going to (fill these positions), that’s all there is to it. We’ve been kicking the can down the road for quite a while now.”
A point of contention focused on whether or not a Commercial Driver’s License should be a requirement for department hires.
“We’re trying to hire guys with CDLs for $15 an hour,” Brown said. “That’s not going to happen and I think time has proven that.”
Brown indicated that most of the department employees have obtained a CDL.
“There are three that don’t have one,” Brown said, replying to an inquiry made by Commission Chair Gail Klaassen.
Klaassen noted that having a CDL is not a requirement for employment with the department.
“I think in the past if they didn’t have a CDL, they got up to six months to acquire one,” said 1st District Commissioner Paul Westhoff.
Brown was not so sure.
“There have been guys here well before I came along that don’t have one, so that must not have been enforced,” he said. “Since I started, I’ve tried to get guys to agree to have one within six months.”
Brown said possession of a CDL makes the department “more diversified” as a whole.
“We can shuffle people around and have them do a lot of other things (besides) road work,” he said. “A lot of times a guy has to haul and unload a piece of equipment before starting the work. If he doesn’t have a CDL, somebody has to (haul) it for him. Then you have two guys out there doing the work that one should be able to do.”
Brown also alluded to the implementation of a salary schedule, but did not divulge details other than that steps activate on the hiring anniversary as opposed to the first of the year.
“The step rates were a good start, but I think it needs to be fine-tuned,” he said.
Brown added that commissioners could look to emulate a neighboring county’s salary schedule for road and bridge personnel.
“They get a raise every year for eight years and then max out,” he said. “That puts them at about $21 an hour.”
Brown also informed Klaassen that the unnamed neighboring county was starting personnel at $17 or $17.50 per hour.
“The level of the job will only ever pay so much unless you improve yourself, too,” said 2nd District Commissioner Nic Galemore, adding that he based his remark on prior experience as a factory worker.
Klaassen said she had reviewed the county’s budget in order to gain a better comprehension of whether rate increases are even feasible.
“There are 11 pay periods remaining this year and that makes it about $38,000 per pay period for the Road and Bridge department,” she said. “We started out the year paying out $29,000 per pay period and it’s now down to $25,000. If the budget could afford $38,000 per pay period and we’re only at $25,000 now, I think we could make it within the budget with some increases.”
Galemore pointed out that commissioners have over-budgeted for road and bridge for the past two years in anticipation the department would ultimately be fully staffed. That has not come to fruition.
Commissioners circled back to Brown’s 20-percent increase suggestion.
“That’s a lot,” Galemore said.
Klaassen felt a rate increase of closer to 10 percent was more practical.
“I was thinking more (like) $16.50 (per hour),” she said. “Do you think that’s competitive?”
“I’m not sure that will do it,” Brown said.
A rate increase for road and bridge employees would be a tough pill for other county personnel to swallow, Klaassen said.
“They’ll want that same raise across-the-board, which we’ve already talked about for next year’s budget,” Galemore noted. “That’s the catch — you give it to everybody or single out a department. It really does become the problem.”
Westhoff said that departments such as the Sheriff’s Office could also benefit from that type of rate increase as a way to jumpstart the hiring process.
“I think they’re having a hard time with (hiring) jailers right now from what I just heard yesterday out at Pete’s (convenience store),” he said. “There’s like 30 guys that came in and none of them could pass the background check or pass a test.”
Klaassen countered that the commission has invested significant resources into the Sheriff’s Office, referencing a pay increase for that department.
“Since I’ve been on (as a commissioner), they’re doing well,” she said.
A $400,000 commissioners’ contingency fund for salary increases has been included as part of the 2023 budget. This would allow commissioners to control which departments receive pay increases, which was the route they previously took for the sheriff’s office.
Klaassen diverted attention back to the issue at hand.
“I know there are problems across the county, (but) I’m concerned about road and bridge,” she said.
Klaassen suggested that road and bridge is near the top of the food chain in the hierarchy of departmental importance.
“Now that I’ve been on for a while, everyone says ‘lower my taxes and take care of the roads.’ It’s an important department and it is so hard to hire when we’re at this rate. I think in the short-term, we need to do something for road and bridge. I just don’t think we can wait.”
Klaassen also said that the county’s fringe benefits package serves as a detriment, noting that it’s tough for personnel to view the package as beneficial even though it tacks on $3.50 to $5.70 an hour for employees.
“It’s what’s killing us,” she said. “As we look at insurance, is there something we can cut there so that we can have higher wages? Because that will be coming up before the end of the year.”
County Clerk Heather Elsworth provided a detailed breakdown of three deductible options from which employees are able to choose.
“It’s pretty close to that $3.50 per hour,” Galemore said after reviewing the details.
Brown said that the county has been running ads for months and that a well-qualified candidate recently turned down a job offer because he was making $18 an hour at a private sector job.
“This is not a good situation — it’s really not,” Brown said.
Klaassen named Orizon Aerostructures as the local private business that’s most responsible for the county’s pay-rate plight. Orizon, however, is a US government subcontractor.
“I think Orizon is the one that started that increase and they’re hiring anyone — as many people as they can,” she said. “That’s what makes it difficult.”
Klaassen requested that Brown put together a spreadsheet of department personnel and hypothetical hires that reflects rate increases to $16.50 and even $17.00 per hour to see the effect on the department’s budget.
“Can you work with HR and get that done for our next meeting?” Klaassen asked. “We need to know if we’re going to be able to make it through the end of the year and how it affects your budget for next year.”
Klaassen promised Brown that progress would be made.
“We’ll get somewhere,” she said.
