ERIE - Sentencing is scheduled for May 26 for a man convicted this week in the first jury trial at the Neosho County Courthouse in more than two decades.
David Baughman was found guilty Thursday on two counts of distribution of a controlled substance. County Attorney Linus Thuston said it was the first jury trial in Erie since the 1980s or ‘90s.
At the time charges were filed in 2016, Baughman’s address was listed as rural Neodesha. He faces 14 to 51 months in prison and a fine of up to $300,000 under Kansas Statute sentencing guidelines.
The trial before Judge Daryl Ahlquist began Wednesday and Thuston said the verdict was handed down just before 5 pm Thursday. The charges against him were Level 2 felonies, and he remains free on $50,000 bond. His court-appointed defense attorney was Cole Hoffmeister of Independence, and Baughman faces nine drug-related felony counts and one misdemeanor from a 2018 case pending in Wilson County.
