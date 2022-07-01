Derek Schmidt feels he can relate to Southeast Kansans.
A native of Independence, the presumed Republican nominee for Kansas Governor sat down for an interview with The Tribune to discuss his campaign aspirations.
“I think I understand many of our challenges on a very deep and personal level,” said Schmidt, who prior to becoming Attorney General in 2011 represented Southeast Kansas for a decade as a State Senator.
A pressing challenge that the region must overcome is population decline, according to Schmidt.
“It’s especially distressing,” he said. “I would love to be an advocate who can help us bottom out that population migration and turn it around so that we have people choosing to come back.”
Schmidt said that Southeast Kansas has much to offer.
“A number of job opportunities, great quality of life, terrific outdoor opportunities — and good, warm people with a solid work ethic and a remarkable history,” he said.
He added that Southeast Kansas was known as the state’s vanguard of development in the early 20th century, and he would like to see it return to that level of prosperity.
“We need more jobs and investment, more opportunities for our kids to choose to stay and make a living,” he said.
Philosophical differences
Schmidt elaborated on the primary differences between him and Governor Laura Kelly.
“The Governor and I have very different philosophies,” he said. “She’s a liberal and I’m a conservative. She believes in spending a lot of money; I believe in being frugal with people’s tax dollars.”
Schmidt noted he has been unmoved by attack ads comparing him to Sam Brownback, Kelly’s widely unpopular predecessor.
“Those are silly arguments that reflect how desperate the other side is to find something to talk about,” Schmidt said. “At the end of the day, we have a significant disconnect in this state between the rapid growth in state spending and the very slow growth in both the state’s economy and its population.”
He added that an ability to forge strong relationships within the legislative body is an attribute he possesses. Schmidt believes it’s one of the things that separates him from Kelly.
“We’ve known each other for 25 years — we’ve served together,” he said. “I criticize her as not being very effective and engaging with others in order to deliver results, and having the relationships to actually get things done. So much of the work of governing is persuading people quietly to try and build consensus on issues. That’s an area where I bring some strength to the table.”
Schmidt said that he also has a firm grasp of the mechanics of state government and how it best functions. According to the national polling website RealClearPolitics.com, Schmidt currently holds a 4.5 point lead over his incumbent opponent.
Schmidt and Kelly both tout themselves as being strong on infrastructure.
“There’s been no stronger advocate for infrastructure funding and transportation funding in the state over the last 20 years than Derek Schmidt,” he said. “I’m a very strong believer that investment in transportation pays dividends over time.”
Like Kelly, Schmidt criticized the pilfering of funds from the Kansas Department of Transportation by the Brownback administration and a Republican-controlled legislature for use in other areas.
“I was not in the legislature when the funds were diverted from highway programs,” Schmidt said. “I was very disappointed that that happened, and that the legislature didn’t stop it from happening. The ‘Bank of K-Dot’ should never be opened.”
Kelly has said on numerous occasions that the Bank of K-Dot has been completely closed under her watch. Schmidt said that’s not the case.
“It’s actually not closed right now; the state just didn’t make a withdrawal this year,” he said.
Kelly has also said that she has guided Kansas to its largest budget surplus in the history of the state, which Schmidt also refuted.
“Kansas has recovered more slowly, post-COVID-19, than almost every other state in the Union,” he said, asserting that roughly 27,000 fewer Kansans are working than pre-pandemic levels of employment. “About 96 percent of the jobs that were destroyed during the COVID-19 lockdowns have been recovered. Kansas lags far behind at about 75, 76 percent. So we have an anemic recovery that has not positioned us well regionally or nationally to compete. And we have to do so much better than that.”
Schmidt also took some credit for a milestone achievement Kelly has trumpeted and taken several victory laps for — the eventual elimination of the state’s food tax. While the bipartisan, Republican-authored legislative bill took effect yesterday, Kansas’ state sales tax on food won’t see its first decrease until Jan. 1, when it moves from 6.5 to 4 percent. It will then hit zero percent by 2025.
“I was a strong advocate for that early and was delighted we got that done in the legislature,” Schmidt said. “Now I think we have an opportunity to make some progress on the income tax side as well.”
Addiction and
mental health focus
Another area of concern for the region is drug addiction and mental health.
“We have a significant addiction problem throughout Kansas, but that’s certainly true in (SE Kansas) as well,” Schmidt said, adding that he considers addiction and mental health as high priorities.
“Growing up in the region, I’ve seen friends who have become addicted to methamphetamine — it destroyed their lives. I’ve seen friends who have owned businesses and have had challenges employing enough folks — a significant percentage sometimes fail a drug screen. I’ve seen the effects of addiction on a community’s health, as well as individual lives.”
Schmidt said he’s had an up-close view of addiction within the criminal justice system as Attorney General.
“So many people who engage in criminal misconduct have addiction or mental health issues underlying their misbehavior,” he said. “As Attorney General, I’ve been a longtime advocate for more addiction intervention with respect to people in the criminal justice system.”
A longtime objective of Schmidt’s has been the construction of a Department of Corrections drug rehab prison.
“We’re finally getting that done,” he said. “If nothing goes off the rails, we’ll have the prototype up and running at Lansing (Correctional Facility) within the next year.”
Schmidt noted that Kansas boasts a strong network of community mental health centers throughout the state, and that Southeast Kansas is no exception.
“But there’s no doubt that they’re under-resourced,” he said. “We have significant challenges in having capacity — of course with the state hospital in Parsons — but also the state hospital system overall. If you look at it system-wide, there’s less capacity than there is demand. Everybody talks about it, but I think we actually have to address it. That’s especially true in Southeast Kansas, where we have significant population issues. We can’t afford to ignore that basket of problems.”
Medical marijuana
Kansas is one of only a handful of states in which marijuana remains fully illegal. While he’s been an opponent of legalization as Attorney General, Schmidt said that he fully grasps the changing landscape as it relates to medical use of the drug.
“Less addiction, not more, is a preferred outcome,” he said. “That’s probably a function of my upbringing in the region, coupled with my work. Having said that, I recognize that we are moving in a direction where there’s greater acceptance of legitimate medical uses of marijuana and derivatives of the cannabis plant. And ultimately, public opinion prevails.”
Schmidt doesn’t want to see it taken advantage of from a medical-use perspective.
“Let’s make sure if that’s where we’re going, we are genuinely focused on providing a real medical product for real patients in need,” he said. “Not using a discussion about medical needs as cover for legalization in a recreational way. I think that would be a mistake.”
Schmidt said that Oklahoma’s template for approval and implementation is a bad example to follow, referencing its reputation as having a Wild West atmosphere when it comes to the ease of obtaining medical marijuana.
“I think Oklahoma did it just wrong, where they essentially flung the door open and have created more harm than good,” Schmidt said. “So I think it’s important to do it right. (Recreational use) is not beneficial in communities.”
Retire Tax-Free plan
Schmidt recently unveiled the crown jewel of his campaign’s platform – a proposal to end state income tax on retirement benefits that he calls the Retire Tax-Free plan.
Schmidt said migration out of the state among senior citizens is particularly pronounced when looking at demographics for each age group.
“These are folks who have lived and worked in our communities for a lifetime,” he said. “Whether it’s Chanute, Independence, Parsons or Pittsburg, when they leave, they disproportionately take with them capital and accumulated knowledge of our communities.”
Schmidt said his plan is designed to encourage those individuals to remain in Kansas through their golden years.
“There’s about a dozen states that do not levy state income tax on retirement income — whether it’s benefits, pensions, social security or distributions from dedicated retirement savings,” he said.
“We have an opportunity for Kansas to be in the vanguard of that effort, instead of waiting for everybody else to do it. This is a real opportunity for us.”
As a result of recent KPERS retirement reforms, Schmidt noted that about a third of the cost of his plan is already funded.
“The state legislature has paid down more than $1 billion in pension liabilities in the KPERS system,” he said. “The effect of that is to save about $100 million a year in annual costs that otherwise would have gone to debt service. The debt is now satisfied, so that money is available.”
Hot-button issue
The application of restrictions on abortion in the state, dubbed “Value Them Both,” is a hot-button issue set for an August vote.
“I’m a pro-life candidate — I believe in the sanctity of life,” Schmidt said. “I also recognize that we live in a democratic system where people, writ large, govern themselves. Kansas is in a position where the voters themselves are going to decide on Aug. 2 whether they want the state constitution to have limitations on abortion, or whether they don’t. And I think it’s important for state leaders to respect that vote, however it comes out.”
Schmidt said he’s making a concerted effort to appeal to young voters.
“The key is to focus on where we’re going,” he said. “You have to listen to voters — that’s how you make sure you’re focused on things that are actually important to Kansans, and not just important to interest groups or ideologues. Younger Kansans want to live in a state that’s thriving and has lots of economic and social and cultural opportunities.”
Running mate
Schmidt recently made waves with his selection of former Pittsburg Morning-Sun reporter and McPherson Sentinel editor Katie Sawyer as his running mate.
“We’re running in this race because we want to leave this state better than we found it,” Schmidt said. “We’re looking forward, and the only people looking back are critics on the other side.”
Sawyer, 38, is passionate about the prospect, Schmidt said.
“In the event we’re successful, the day we take the oath of office, Katie Sawyer will be the youngest Republican Lieutenant Governor in the country,” he said. “That’s not a qualification, but it is a notable attribute. I think it’s very important to have that perspective of a young, working professional family as we move forward and focus on how to leave the state better than we found it.”
Influences
Schmidt said his two biggest influences are former United States Senators Bob Dole and Nancy Kassebaum, both of Kansas.
“I was very touched that Senator Dole endorsed me in this race before he passed away,” Schmidt said. “It was the last political endorsement he made in his life, and that’s something I will always be grateful for and cherish. I would never compare myself to Senator Dole, but I certainly like to believe that given the opportunity, I’ll serve with the same kind of heart for Kansas.”
