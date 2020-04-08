As the world adjusts to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, so does USD 413.
The school district created a new website linked to the original district website during the first week back from spring break. The effort ensures the most user-friendly access for teachers, while also giving the opportunity for parents, teachers and students to communicate effectively and facilitating the best instruction practices for students of each school. Moreover, education has been completely overhauled from face-to-face to a research-based instruction that includes Zoom meetings and Google Classroom.
On usd413.org, patrons can scroll under “parents” to find “COVID-19 Parents Resources.” Once clicked, the new website is revealed, where the district is posting assignments, while also keeping up with parents and teachers.
Second-year Chanute High School principal Brian Campbell said the new website is convenient.
“It’s made it really easy for parents and students to keep ahold of what we’re doing right now on what the kids are supposed to be doing and what we are expecting during this craziness when kids aren’t actually in school,” Campbell said. “It’s turned out to be a huge resource for the kids and some of the parents. I’ve gotten many compliments from parents who think the website looks great and the functionality is something they would like us to continue after we start heading back to traditional schooling.”
The creation of the website has been a team effort. District administrators created the domain, while every teacher in their respective grade levels developed their own sub-domain. Teachers spent three to four days creating their sub-domains, and now parents can individually access every classroom.
“It was the teachers that did the hard work, and we built it through Google Sites,” Campbell said. “The good part about that, too, is if they link the document, if they adjust the document, it adjusts on other people’s sites as long as they hit publish. It’s been pretty amazing what the teachers put in, definitely you can see it. And I think they’ll enjoy it, too, because it’s really answering those questions, and parents can go in. There’s links to classrooms, but there’s (also) links to specific documents that they need.”
Helping this system to run even more smoothly at CHS are Athletic Director Zack Murry and Assistant Principal Tyler Applegate. Both administrators are in charge of parent notifications on the CHS page, including posting office hours for every teacher in the school, parent contacts and hotspots in town where students can walk to access free WiFi.
All of these features were first brainstormed when administrators and teachers found out in the middle of March that teaching inside of buildings would be restricted in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Once the full plan for the new website was introduced to teachers in the district, even those at the high school with limited technology experience developed impressive looking sub-domains.
“Once we told them what it was that we were doing and how we wanted it to look, and how easy those sites were, some people went above and beyond,” Campbell said. “You look at some of these people that haven’t used technology a whole lot – their website looks unbelievable. Our science department, even our PE department, is really good. It’s done great things and I think it is something that needs to be continued.”
Both parents and administrators agree the new site is a component of CHS education that needs to be continued well beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. A big reason that the new site has been such a seamless transition is because of the community forum hosted by USD 413 on March 30, the day the new website went live.
The forum was held on Facebook Live, and it answered a lot of questions raised by parents and teachers about the website and the direction of the school year in the coming months.
“We’re just trying to keep up with the parents and the students at all times,” Campbell said. “I’ve had student Zooms where I’ve had over 200 students in a Zoom, just trying to sit and talk to ease some of those frustrations and the worry. ... Our biggest focus now is that every single kid has access to the internet.”
Other CHS news
Campbell said the use of the community forum on Facebook Live started a new precedent.
As the pandemic continues to restrict virtually every aspect of life, the high school will facilitate a scholarship awards night on Facebook Live for a tentative date of May 5, which will give companies, organizations and others the opportunity to announce scholarship recipients.
