Chanute City Manager Jeff Cantrell announced to city staff and city commissioners on Wednesday that when the ink dries on his contract today, he will be the new city manager in Hutchinson.
“It is with much appreciation and great respect that I share with you my decision,” Cantrell said in his announcement.
Once the agreement is formally acted on, his last day will be May 14.
“In the interim, I will offer assistance to the governing body preparing a future transition plan,” Cantrell said. “As always, I know that our capable staff will continue to provide stability during the transition.”
He said the last couple of years have been a pleasure and he has appreciated the governing body’s support.
“There isn’t a single success story that I can offer that didn’t occur through the hands of my fellow employees – for that, I thank you.
“It has been a true pleasure to serve with such an exceptional, sincere group of people.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.