MATT RESNICK
Active cases of COVID-19 at Neosho County Community College have gone from 18 to 12 over the past week, according to the school’s weekly report. An additional eight individuals are in self-isolation.
Due to high case totals at the start of the second semester, as well as the rapid spread of the latest wave, school officials recently elected to implement mandatory indoor masking on school premises.
Even with the drop in cases, the school’s Core Emergency Response Team is electing to remain with its current mandatory masking measure. That’s primarily due to the record-breaking tally of active cases within Neosho County. NCCC President Dr. Brian Inbody noted that he’s encouraged with the downward trajectory of active cases in Anderson and Franklin counties, which are also NCCC service areas.
“We’re still at high numbers that would be astounding if it were (last) October,” Inbody said, referencing the school’s previous peak in active cases.
While the number of cases steeply declined from 645 to 318 over the past week in Neosho County, Inbody indicated that the overall case count remains alarming.
“We’re still seeing numbers well above where we were last October,” he said, noting that the school required masks in labs and classrooms when it reached its peak total last fall. “So until we get the numbers back into that range, I don’t see this changing — from masks everywhere to just masks in classrooms and labs.”
Since making the switch, Inbody said he’s received mostly positive feedback from employees.
“When I sent out the email to employees (notifying) them that this is what we’re changing to, the most common thing I got back was ‘This is the right decision, appreciate that you’re looking out for us,’ that sort of thing, which was very nice,” Inbody said.
USD 413
As of press time Wednesday, USD 413 reported 75 active cases. The grand total breaks down to 53 students and 22 staff members. Chanute Elementary School leads the way with 28 student and 13 staff cases. Chanute High School recorded a dozen students and three teachers out with COVID-19, while Royster Middle School checks in with 11 students and three teachers out. USD 413 Support Operations tallied three cases, and Lincoln Early Learning Center had two. Close-contact exposure data is no longer available, as the district recently halted its contact tracing efforts.
USD 413’s Gating Committee was scheduled to meet Wednesday, with those results set to be released today. The district has been in its Red mandatory masking protocol for the past two weeks. Due to Gating Committee policy, the district will remain in Red for at least another week.
ICU bed capacity
According to the latest KDHE data published Monday, intensive care unit beds in the Southeast region of the state are at 89 percent capacity — and 75 percent capacity for the entire state. The average median age for hospitalizations in Neosho County is 67, with 125 total hospitalizations in the county since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. Unvaccinated individuals continue to account for the vast majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Stormont Vail Health’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Dishman was joined by a panel of 14 regional health leaders for a conference call Wednesday morning. With discussion primarily centered on the latest surge, a primary theme was that unvaccinated Kansans will continue to drive rural hospitalizations in the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.