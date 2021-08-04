MATT RESNICK
DENVER, Colo. — Members of the USD 413 administrative team recently returned from a multi-day conference related to the social-emotional curriculum “Capturing Kids’ Hearts,” held at the Doubletree Hotel in Denver.
The curriculum is best described as a relationship-building approach between K-12 professionals and students. Training was led by Flippen Group’s Leadership Development Strategist, Yvette Ochoa.
Superintendent Kellen Adams said his biggest takeaway from the conference involved the overall impact of the curriculum on the district’s school culture.
“The essence of Capturing Kids’ Hearts is the idea of a social contract, and how we’re going to treat each other as we go about our work,” Adams said. ‘Whether that be in the classroom or school activities outside of it.”
Adams said that he and his administration still need to iron out details pertaining to the conference.
“We need to discuss what implementation looks like and the timeframe for that,” he said. “But the immediate impact is what it can do for culture in our buildings.”
Adams said the curriculum fits nicely with the district’s strategic plan. Their plan looks to engage all members of the community in the education process; educate and support the whole child; invest in quality infrastructure; provide engaging and creative educators; have an unconditional belief in unlimited student potential; instill a culture that exemplifies the district’s core beliefs; and grow organizational capacity.
“It definitely helps us to grow our organizational capacity and foster the climate that we want to see, as well as educating and supporting the whole child,” Adams said. “And certainly, instill that culture that we want to have here. So it essentially hits on four of the seven strategies contained within our strategic plan.”
Adams also said that he had an epiphany during the conference.
“Although the program is called Capturing Kids’ Hearts, from my perspective, I’m also seeing it as a way to capture staffs’ hearts. That was kind of when that lightbulb went off for me, that this program is designed specifically for the classroom level, but it has just as much relevance at the building or department level,” he said.
District officials also coupled the conference with their annual administrative retreat.
“The timing was such that it made sense,” Adams said. “It’s really advantageous to do our retreat around that same timeframe, and it just so happened that the conference was basically the same week.”
COVID-19 protocols
The district re-implemented a more stringent set of COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming school year and masks will again be mandatory, regardless of vaccination status.
“Every family needs to make the decisions that they believe are best for their family,” Adams said. “With that in mind, we believe that last year was proof, 176 days’ worth that is, that we can have school in a face-to-face environment, and maintain a very high level of safety for our students.
“We believe that last year speaks volumes to our commitment in that regard and our ability to execute that.”
Entering his third year as superintendent, Adams discussed his vision for the upcoming school year.
“To mitigate and/or minimize the impact that COVID-19 can have on our district,” he said.
“We want to have as normal operations as possible and we’re committed to face-to-face instruction, and also building and executing our strategic plan. Getting it off the ground. We spent all of last year getting a really good plan on paper, but now it’s time to start seeing it through to fruition.”
