Neosho County Community College’s 2023 budget was adopted during Thursday evening’s Board of Trustees meeting.
With the budget legwork having been accomplished earlier in the summer, trustees did not raise any concerns and promptly approved the vote by a 6-0 margin. Because the budget was not revenue neutral, trustees passed a resolution to levy a property tax rate exceeding the Revenue Neutral Rate of 37.896 mills, via a roll call vote. In comparison, the 2022 RNR was 39.113. The mill levy remained flat from the 2022 budget at 39.522. The total estimated tax levied was $5,374,953 — an increase of close to $225,000 from the prior budget.
The RNR is calculated from the school’s valuation. That figure increased by more than $5.5 million to $135,895,708. The college’s General Fund increased by approximately $1.8 million — as did the total of all funds — going from $22,416,857 to $24,322.069. NCCC’s postsecondary technical education funding saw a decrease of roughly $2.4 million from the previous budget.
“We were up about 1.6 mills over the RNR,” said NCCC President Dr. Brian Inbody. “From the RNR, they computed that we should have lowered it by 1.6 mills to keep it (revenue neutral). We didn’t and kept our mill levy the same. We’ve kept it the same for many years.”
Chief Financial Officer Sandi Solander said that much work went into the budget, calling it well planned out.
“The senior staff will begin planning for the (2024) budget in October,” she said, “so it’s not something that is just put together very quickly without thought.”
The process accelerates around spring break, when each department turns in its proposed budget. Solander noted that the only curveball she dealt with pertained to inflation.
“Like everyone else, costs are going up across the board,” she said.
Revisions were also made. When the budget was initially published in June, Inbody’s salary was inadvertently omitted and later re-added.
“We also look for places where we can cut the budget and bring it back to the number we thought was appropriate,” he said. “We’re a little different from some of the other taxing entities in that our (fiscal) year begins July 1 and not January 1. We’re already nearly through the first quarter of the year in a budget sense, but because of the budgeting process in the state of Kansas, it’s not complete until September. So we have to anticipate that our published budget is going to be what’s approved by the board.”
Inbody said they typically request that departments do not exceed last year’s expenditures and remain flat if possible.
“But also to warn us when there are things they can’t control. For instance, travel costs are up and we transport a lot of students around,” he said. “Those costs went very much higher, and so we had to incorporate that into the budget — as well as increases in costs for benefits and salary increases.”
Inbody was pleased with the budget as presented.
“I think it will meet the needs of our students and help us advance our mission, while still being prudent enough to keep our costs as low as we can through what we charge the student in tuition and fees or what we charge in mill levy,” he said.
Personnel
The following personnel changes were approved after closed executive session:
Resignations: Teresa Kahler as payroll inventory clerk.
Hires: Kathy Rytter as simulation clinician; Papri Barman as a nursing instructor; Mary Morgan as payroll/inventory clerk; Jennifer Snell as the STARS transfer/career advisor.
Position transfers: Lori Clements from assistant director of financial aid to registration specialist; Ian Jacobson from part-time to full-time financial aid specialist.
