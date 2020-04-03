GREG LOWER
Organizers have cancelled this month’s planned Safari Family Fun Day due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce & Office of Tourism Executive Director Jane Brophy said the chamber and tourism committee made the decision to cancel the event, which is an annual project with several partners and sponsors.
“We just felt it was the best interest of the community to not have that April 25,” she said.
Activities for the event focus on Martin and Osa Johnson, their legacy and the Safari Museum dedicated to them. The museum has been closed since mid-March, along with the Chanute Public Library that is also housed in the historic Santa Fe depot. Museum director Conrad Froehlich said they are in the same boat with everybody else.
Jacque Borgeson Zimmer, curator at the museum, said the cancellation of the event is a double-blow, both to the local community and to those who attend from out-of-town.
“It’s grown every year and it’s fun to see the next new thing to come out of it. It’s really sad,” Borgeson-Zimmer said. “Jane Brophy (Chamber, Tourism) always works so hard on this.”
She noted Chanute will miss out on the hotel “heads in beds,” the shopping and eating at local restaurants.
Brophy said organizers will watch to see how the situation progresses and look at rescheduling an even larger event for a later date.
One of the major activities for Safari Fun Day is a metal-sculpture welding rodeo, and organizer Bob Cross with the Chanute Art Gallery said he has been in contact with those involved.
“Like everyone else, they were expecting (the cancellation) to happen,” he said.
Last year’s rodeo featured more than 40 entry pieces from about a half-dozen artists.
Brophy said this is the first time Safari Fun Day has been cancelled. In 2017, record-breaking rainfall forced some events to shut down, but Brophy said other activities were moved indoors.
“I’m sorry that this has really affected as many people as it has,” Cross said. “We’ll get through it.”
Borgeson Zimmer said on the first day of spring break, shortly before the museum’s closing, there were 26 in line from five different groups, waiting for the doors to open.
“It’s very unfortunate, really. March is one of our most attended (months), paying admission and buying things,” she said. “But we can’t break the 10-person rule and not guarantee their safety.”
Because of the museum’s closing, Froehlich said financial options will depend on how long the current situation lasts. Whether the US enters a recession may impact the museum’s income streams.
“We really don’t know,” he said.
The Safari Museum does not receive county, state or federal funding, but gets 15 to 20 percent of its income from the City of Chanute.
Although visitors cannot come in person, Froehlich said videos made by previous visitors are available on YouTube.
