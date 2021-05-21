MATT RESNICK
Tibernay Beal has witnessed the full fury of the COVID-19 pandemic on her high school career, along with her Chanute High School graduating classmates.
Beal, however, has overcome the adversity. Set to walk the stage Sunday afternoon, her prep career has culminated with a 4.0 GPA and major scholarship funds.
Like her sister Destiny four years earlier, Beal was named a Hagan Scholar. The scholarship provides its recipients with an increased opportunity of graduating debt-free from a four-year college.
With the $48,000 scholarship in tow, Beal is now set to pursue a nursing degree at the University of Kansas.
Beal’s unpredictable journey dates to March 2020, as the global health crisis prevented millions of students from returning to school at the conclusion of spring break. They instead resumed the semester via remote learning, of which Beal was not a fan.
“For me, it was really heartbreaking,” she said. “I’m a person who enjoys being here and socializing with my friends and being active in school. It was definitely a shock to go home after spring break and get an email saying the rest of my junior year was just not going to happen.”
Beal went through a major adjustment as she acclimated to her new reality.
“I have a pretty big family and so everybody was back and in your space all the time,” she said. “Math is hard anyway, and having to take it remotely on my computer was not fun. Being in class would have been a lot easier and more efficient.”
A semblance of normalcy has still ceased to exist for much of Beal’s senior campaign.
“Definitely with senior year, we’ve missed out on a lot of traditions that we will never get to experience,” she said, noting that the school canceled its fall and winter Homecoming ceremonies. “So we also missed out on things like Homecoming decorating and the pep rallies.”
Beal believes her graduating class has made the best of a bad situation.
“As a student officer, we had to think differently and adapt in order to have different activities,” said Beal, who held the position of student government vice president. “I think because of that, the student body enjoyed some of the things we got to do a little better than what we would have done in the past.
“This has taught me valuable life lessons of perseverance and determination. Even though we didn’t get to do the things we would normally do, we still kept a positive attitude and got to be together. And I think that’s all that really matters.”
Beal dished her best advice to Chanute underclassmen.
“Get involved in things,” she said, “because even though the pandemic has taken some things away from us, getting involved and going out and doing things is what makes high school the fun experience it is.”
Beal’s sterling credentials include Vice President of National Honor Society (local chapter), Health Occupation Students of America treasurer, and assistant editor of the student magazine. Additionally, Beal placed third at the State Journalism competition in the category of Copy Writing.
Beal said her favorite classes are the school’s medical pathway offerings.
“They are very in-depth and intriguing,” she said. “I like that those classes challenge me and make me think in a way I would have never imagined. And it teaches me things about life I probably wouldn’t get anywhere else.”
Beal said her all-time favorite teacher was seventh-grade science instructor Jason Coke.
“He was the first person that sparked my passion for science,” Beal recounted of her Royster Middle School days. “I had never even thought of going into anything science-related until I met him. He was a great influence on me in that aspect.”
Beal added that the pandemic has given her a greater appreciation of people.
“I’m grateful to my family and friends who have helped me through this very difficult time,” she said.
Sunday’s Chanute High School commencement ceremony is slated for 2 pm at the Community Sports Complex.
