ERIE — The latest twist in the invoice saga between the Neosho County Commission and the City of Chanute came during Thursday’s County Commission meeting.
Chanute City Commissioners recently indicated they would decline a $6,384 invoice from the county for the city’s usual portion of CodeRED Emergency Notification Services. The move appeared to be a retaliatory measure after county commissioners rejected an invoice for a similar amount from Chanute for their portion of the annual Evidence.com bill.
Once signed up for CodeRED, users of the free service receive critical communications on their mobile or home phones, from severe weather alerts to evacuation notices to missing child alerts.
At the June 28 City Commission meeting, Chanute City Manager Todd Newman said he would contact County Emergency Management Director Melanie Kent-Culp about the CodeRED emergency notification system agreement, which requires a 60-day written notice to break from the agreement that the two entities have had in place since 2012.
City Commissioners abruptly changed course, with Newman saying the city made a payment on the system June 15, and sent notice that the city intended to discontinue the agreement when it expired at the end of June 2023. County Commissioners, however, were under the impression that the City of Chanute intended to break from the agreement on June 7 of this year, not next year.
Kent-Culp informed commissioners Thursday that she had received a check from the City of Chanute on June 23 for $6,384. She requested that commissioners vote to accept payment of the check, as well as rescind the previous motion to enforce restriction of the city’s access for use of CodeRED services, effective Aug. 7.
“So kind of a misunderstanding,” said Commission Chair Gail Klaassen. “We did receive a letter from them on June 7 saying they wanted to terminate (the contract). We were assuming, because the contract says 60 days, they were giving us 60 days’ notice.
“They were just notifying us that at the end of the contract, which is next June — they want to terminate,” Klaassen said. “So now they have paid for the coming year.”
Newman recently declined invitation by county commissioners to discuss the contract at the June 21 commission meeting. Kent-Culp made no mention of being in contact with Newman regarding the CodeRED agreement during her presentation to commissioners Thursday.
“We asked (Newman) to come to our next meeting to explain what their position is because we are under contract,” Klaassen told The Tribune after the county’s June 7 meeting. “But yet, they sent us an email basically just saying they’re not going to pay — but they didn’t say they were going to get out of the contract.”
In a May 20 email to both city and county commissioners, Newman indicated that Chanute would not be paying for its portion of the contract.
“This morning, city staff received an invoice for $6,384 for services related to the CodeRED Emergency Notification System,” Newman wrote. “Pursuant to the recent action taken by the County Commissioners and discussion related to Government agencies not subsidizing one another, I am assuming that you are no longer expecting payment on behalf of the City of Chanute. I have attached the invoice above for everyone’s review.”
Confusion reigns
Commissioners entered Thursday’s regular session with the firm belief that the City of Chanute was exiting the agreement in August.
“Our understanding was ‘yes, we will let you terminate us in 60 days,’” Klaassen said.
“The agreement was interlocal,” said 2nd District Commissioner Nic Galemore.
“That was my understanding as well,” Kent-Culp said, struggling to further explain the situation. “Apparently, it was the ending of the agreement at the end of the service contract.”
Klaassen referred to a document indicating that the CodeRED service agreement “is no longer accurate.”
“Because the City of Chanute police department does not utilize the same dispatching center as the county,” she said. “So that indicates to me ‘no, (Chanute) is not going to use it.’”
Commissioners ultimately moved to accept and deposit the check, with the money split evenly between the Emergency Management and 911 departments. Commissioners also unanimously approved rescinding their previous measure to restrict Chanute’s use of the service beginning Aug. 7. Both measures were included in the same motion.
“So then, June of next year, it will be fully our responsibility?” Klaassen asked and Kent-Culp affirmed.
Kent-Culp added that upon the expiration of the contract next year, she plans to explore the possibility of renegotiating the decade-old contract.
“In 2012, there were different features,” she said. “I think it would behoove us to do that.”
Klaassen was also curious as to whether or not the City of Chanute plans to utilize the services next year without a contract in place.
“The whole county is allowed to use CodeRED,” Klaassen said. “They just don’t have direct access like the City of Chanute.”
Questions had also previously emerged as to whether towns such as St. Paul, Stark and Thayer are chipping in financially for CodeRED services.
See the weekend edition of The Tribune for more on Thursday’s County Commission meeting.
